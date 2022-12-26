Traffic accidents kill more than 1,000 in Tunisia in 2022

A total of 1,014 people died in 5,353 road traffic accidents in Tunisia from the beginning of 2022 to December 23, the National Road Safety Observatory (ONSR) said in a statement.



More than 7,700 people were injured in the accidents, the number of which increased by 7.43 per cent year over year, Xinhua news agency reported, citing the statement.

According to the ONSR, the lack of vigilance led to 2,180 accidents, killing 259 people and injuring another 2,590.

Speeding caused 747 accidents, in which 265 people died and 1,319 injured, according to the ONSR.

It said that 890 road accidents took place in the capital Tunis.