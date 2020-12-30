Spread the love



















Traffic curbs on New Year eve in Covid-hit Bengaluru



Bengaluru: Bengaluru police will impose traffic restrictions across the city from Thursday evening to regulate movement of vehicles and people on New Year’s Eve to prevent coronavirus spread, an official said on Wednesday.

“In accordance with Covid guidelines of the state government to prevent large gathering of people in public places on New Year’s Eve, vehicular traffic will be regulated, diverted and restricted from Thursday night to Friday morning,” said Bengaluru Police Commissioner Kamal Pant in an order.

Vehicles will be not be allowed to use 43 flyovers across the city from 10 p.m. on Thursday to 6 a.m. on Friday to prevent drunk driving and drag races.

Vehicles will also be not allowed to ply between 8 p.m. on Thursday and 6 a.m. on Friday on M.G. Road, Brigade Road, Church Street, Museum Road and Residency Road in the central business district to prevent New Year revellers from assembling to usher in 2021.

“Vehicular parking is banned on many arterial roads in the central business district and upmarket areas in the city’s south, east and west suburbs,” said the order.

The state government has already banned New Year’s Eve revelry and parties in public places on December 31 and January 1 across the city to prevent Covid spread.

The city police chief had on Monday announced a 12-hour ban under section 144 on gathering of more than 5 persons in public places across the city from 6 p.m. on December 31.

The order, however, exempted customers with advance bookings to celebrate the New Year’s Eve in pubs, bars, restaurants, etc across the city under Covid guidelines, including face masks, physical distancing and other measures.

The order had also banned DJ parties, special events and any kind of performances in public places and commercial premises to prevent assembling of large gatherings or crowding.

“Citizens are, however, free to usher in the New Year in their houses, flats, gated communities and residential areas under the guidelines without special events or get-togethers,” Pant had said.



