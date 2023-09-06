Traffic diversion for Krishna Janmashtami procession in Urwa, Kadri Kambla, Attavar

Traffic will be diverted owing to processions to mark Krishna Janmashtami celebrations in Urwa, Kadri Kambala, and Attavar on Thursday afternoon.

In light of the procession from Kottara Chowki to Ashok Nagar via Urva Stores, the city police has barred the movement of vehicles between Kottara Chowki and Chilimbi Kotekani Road from 4 p.m. till the end of the event.

Vehicles coming from Kottara Chowki have to move straight on NH 66, take a right at Kuntikana junction and move ahead from the KSRTC depot.

Those coming from Brahmashri Narayana Guru (Lady Hill) Circle have to move on Chilimbi Kotekani Road to reach Kuntikana and then move towards Kottara Chowki.

In light of the procession from Kadri Gopalakrishna Mutt to Kadri Manjunatha Temple, traffic will be barred on Battagudde junction-Kadri Kambla-Bharat Beedi road stretch.

Vehicles from Battagudde junction to Kadri Kambla have to move on Bejai junction – Pinto Bakery-Karangalpady stretch. Those going from Bharath Beedis to Battagudde should move on Mallikatta and Nantoor.

Movement of vehicles will be barred on Koti Chennaya Circle-KMC Hospital Attavar – Anand Shetty Circle road stretch. Vehicles going from Koti Chennaya Circle to Anand Shetty Circle have to move on Valencia and Kankanady Circle.

Those coming from Anand Shetty Circle have to take a left at the circle and move on S.L. Mathias Road and Highland junction, the city police said in a press release

