Spread the love



















Traffic Diversions due to Road & Railway Under Bridge Construction in the City



Mangaluru : With Mangaluru Smart City Ltd (MSCL) and Mangaluru City Corporation (MCC) taking up the road construction works at various places and also the Railway Under Bridge work near Mahakalipadpu near Morgan’s Gate, the police have banned the movement of heavy vehicles, including buses, between National Highway 66-Mahakalipadpu-Morgan’s Gate with immediate effect till June 19 to facilitate the construction of railway under bridges and a connecting road.

Police Commissioner N. Shashi Kumar, in his capacity as Additional District Magistrate, has issued orders to this effect under the Indian Motor Vehicles Act and Karnataka Motor Vehicles Rules. Heavy goods vehicles and buses have to operate via Pumpwell (Bhagavan Mahaveer) Circle, he said. Deputy Commissioner of Police (Crime and Traffic) Vinay Gaonkar said that light motor vehicles, however, could use the stretch.

Mangaluru City Corporation has taken up construction of two twin railway Under Bridges and a new connecting road between Morgan’s Gate and NH 66 Junction at a cost of Rs 50 crore. Foundation stone for the works was laid on March 28 this year. Similarly, vehicular movement on Mission Street and MPT Street has been prohibited till May 20. Vehicles, including buses, running between State Bank and Sulthan Bathery via Mission Street, Bunder and Kudroli, have to take Nellikai Road, Badriya Junction and Bunder Junction to reach Sulthan Bathery.

Vehicle parking is banned on both sides of the road between Bunder Junction and Badriya Junction till the completion of road work. Vehicles going from MPT Road, Beebi Alabi Road and Azizuddin Road towards Mission Street have to use Canara Goods Cross Road to join Bunder Junction and Badriya Junction. Also, vehicular movement is banned on JM Road 4th Cross till May 20. Alternatively, vehicles can take Jumma Masjid 3rd Cross, 5th Cross, Jumma Masjid Road and Azizuddin Cross Road. The restrictions on vehicular movement, however, do not apply to police and emergency services vehicles, the Police Commissioner.

The bunder area roads are totally dilapidated making it hard for the motorists to move around. Now that the lockdown has been implemented, and with many migrant workers heading back home, there are good chances that these road construction works will never finish in time. And also with less traffic in the next two weeks during the lockdown, these road diversions may not create much inconveniences to motorists and commuters.



