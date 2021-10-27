Spread the love



















Traffic Diversions Here & There in the City Irk Motorists and Pedestrians

Mangaluru: Once again the Smart Officials and the Engineers of Mangaluru Smart City Ltd (MSCL) have started digging new concrete roads for road widening or to develop Under Ground Drainage (UGD), which should have been planned earlier, have once again created a mess and put motorists and pedestrians in hardship. After the work on Hampankatta-LightHouse Hill road and Maidan road is almost done, MSCL has taken up a few other projects at the same time, putting people into jeopardy.

With MSCL taking up work on Jail Road towards Bejai Road. GHS Road to Sharavu Temple Road, Sharada School-Besant Institutions road, and Kadri Kambla Road towards Bejai junction road, these roads have been closed and traffic has been diverted to facilitate UGD work or road widening work. In the meantime, the police making the Clock tower to Clock tower stretch via A B Shetty -State Bank/Hamilton Circle a circular one-way road, has also irked motorists since they have to take long routes in order to reach their destination.

ROAD CLOSURE ON SHARAVU TEMPLE ROAD :

With police creating islands near A B Shetty circle has confused the motorists a lot. Those coming from Pandeshwar side can’t make a right turn near A B Shetty to Old Kent Road/Fire Station road-they have to take left go vis State Bank/Hamilton Circle via Rao & Rao Circle and take right near Clock Tower and go towards Old Kent Road, which is a longest route than the earlier one, and with petrol price Rs 110 plus a litre, has fumed the motorists. Even vehicles coming from the DC Office also have to take a circuitous route of more than one kilometer to reach RTO office or further, though it is within walking distance. Considering the current cost of petrol and diesel, many motorists are not happy with this diversion which is an additional burden.

ROAD CLOSURE ON KADRI KAMBALA ROAD- BEJAI JUNCTION :

ROAD CLOSURE ON SHARADA SCHOOL ROAD- BESANT INSTITUTIONS :

The police have issued a traffic advisory prohibiting vehicular movement on the Sharavu Mahaganapathi Temple Road to facilitate road improvement works till December 23. Police Commissioner N. Shashi Kumar in his order said that vehicular movement has been completely prohibited from Sharavu Vimalesh Junction to K.S. Rao Road Junction. Vehicles from K.B. Katte Junction moving towards K.S. Rao Road via Ganapathi High School Road and Sharavu Road, now would take a right turn to Panje Mangesh Rao Road to reach K.S. Rao Road. Vehicles from K.S. Rao Road, which hitherto used P.M. Rao Road to reach Ganapathi High School Road, cannot take a right turn at K.S. Rao Road; they have now to move via Hampankatta Junction, the Police Commissioner said.

ROAD CLOSURE ON JAIL ROAD- BEJAI ROAD :

Meanwhile, students of Canara Institutions, Sharada School and Besant Institutions are also made to suffer wading through this construction mess and distant walk. Walking on the road filled with sand, mud, jelly, concrete mix and other construction debris has made it literally a tough task for these students. In the meantime, during the progress review meeting of Smart City projects, which was organized in the office of the District Deputy Commissioner MP Nalin Kumar Kateel has issued directions to concerned officials to ensure that the works under the Smart City project that are in progress in the city are completed as per schedule and that the same are made available for use by the general public.

MP Kateel urged the concerned to ensure that the general public and vehicle users do not face problems during the road development and other works. He stressed that the works should be completed and allowed for public use in time. He also asked the officials to be on the spot when the works are in progress to make sure that the grants released for works under the Smart City project are used judiciously. DC Dr K V Rajendra has also directed the concerned officials to install sign boards for the conveniences of motorists passing the construction work areas. During the meeting MCC Mayor Premananda Shetty, District in Charge Secretary V Ponnuraj, Zilla Panchayat Chief Executive Officer Dr Kumar, MLAs Vedavyas Kamath and Dr Bharath Shetty, Mangaluru Urban Development Authority chairman Ravishankar Mijar, MCC Commissioner Akshy Sridhar, , Managing Director of Mangaluru Smart City Ltd, Prashant Mishra , among others joined in the meeting.

