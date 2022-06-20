Traffic Island Out, Concrete Road In! Change of Plan after Opposition from Public

Mangaluru: A couple of weeks ago, the proposal to develop a traffic Island at Hamilton Circle aka State Bank Circle near the DK Deputy Commissioner’s Office in the City, and due to backlash/opposition from the public the plan was reviewed. The existing circle at the spot was demolished and the authorities had placed stones as dividers there, where five roads join. The Mangaluru Smart City Ltd (MSCL) had plans to develop Traffic Island with lawns, streetlights and smart poles at the Circle.

However, the MCC Mayor Premanand Shetty, who is also the Director of MSCL had then said that the pros and cons of the proposal would be discussed soon. He had said, “We have plans to make the stretch from the Clock Tower-AB Shetty Circle-Hamilton Circle- Rao & Rao Circle-Clock Tower, a circular One-WAy loop road. While making it a one-way stretch, we will have to make changes at Hamilton Circle, where five roads join. The temporary island created at Hamilton Circle on a trial basis will be practical, only if all peripheral roads are made one-way. I have discussed the issue with DC Dr K V Rajendra, and plan to hold a meeting in this regard”.

EARLIER PLANS TO CREATE A TRAFFIC ISLAND NEAR HAMILTON CIRCLE:

Mayor had also said, “All buses should enter the service bus stand, to make traffic movement on the loop road smooth. The traffic island created on a trial basis at Hamilton circle has been creating a lot of inconveniences for people. We will sort it out after holding discussions. There were issues when a traffic island was created at A B Shetty Circle, where four roads meet at a point. Later, the issue was sorted out, by restructuring the traffic island”.

Opposing the Traffic Island created at Hamilton Circle former MLC Ivan D’Souza had said that MCC and MSCL have been unnecessarily spending money for the development of the City unscientifically. People have been complaining about the road dividers and lawns planned at the Hamilton Circle. Unscientific development work may lead to accidents. Also roads which were constructed 2-3 months ago are dug in the name of city beautification, which is a sheer waste of public money. We will protest against such unscientific development works”.

AFTER REVISED PLAN THE CIRCLE IS ALL SET FOR A CONCRETE ROAD :

Even DYFI had also raised its voice against the unscientific traffic islands and one-way which are creating inconveniences to the public, and also with the rise of petrol prices, motorists have to travel extra distance due to these unscientific plans, especially the one-way plan. After considering all the facts and complaints from the public, it was decided during the meeting by the MCC and MSCL to drop out the plan of creating Traffic Island near Hamilton Circle, and instead to have a concreted road.