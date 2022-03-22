Traffic North Police Inspector Mohammed Sheriff Suspended

Mangaluru: The traffic North Police Inspector Mohammed Sheriff was suspended for going abroad without taking permission from the higher authorities.

Mohammed Sheriff was on emergency leave from March 16 to 19 for 4 days. During the leave period, Sheriff travelled to Dubai without the permission of the higher authorities.

Being a police officer, Mohammed Sheriff travelled abroad without taking permission from the concerned authorities. Mohammed Sheriff has been suspended under the Karnataka State Police (Disciplinary Proceedings) Rules, 1965/1989 Rules 5.

Mohammed Sheriff was on leave from March 16 and was on a tour to Ajmer, later without permission had travelled to Dubai and returned on March 21. Police officers are bound to take permission from the DGP before travelling abroad.

Based on the preliminary enquiry Mohammed Sheriff has been suspended and further investigation is on.