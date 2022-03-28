‘Traffic Police are ALWAYS seen SPEAKING Over the PHONE while on Duty….’ – Dalit Leaders

‘Traffic Police are ALWAYS seen Speaking Over the Phone while on Duty-they were not alert when school children, adults, seniors were crossing busy roads in several places, and also when there is traffic chaos ‘- Dalit Leaders during SC and ST grievance redressal meeting

Mangaluru: During the SC and ST grievance redressal meeting on Sunday, 27 March 2022, a few Dalit representatives alleged that the traffic police were always seen speaking over the phone while on duty. They were not alert even when school children, seniors were crossing busy roads in several places, and also when there are traffic chaos. In response Deputy Commissioner of Police (Law & Order) Hariram Shankar assured that he will direct ACP (traffic) MA Nataraj to verify and submit a report on this and that the issue will be rectified soon.

To a query raised by another Dalit leader SP Anand to install CCTV cameras since there has been attacks and harassment on Dalits, DCP Shankar said the proposal has already been submitted to Mangaluru City Corporation. “We have also given a list of places where CCTV cameras need to be installed as a priority, at nearly 50 SC/ST colonies within MCC limits,” said DCP.

On an allegation made by Ms Amala Jyothi that despite paying all traffic violation dues, the traffic police had stopped her and asked her to pay a fine, and there was an argument. In response, DCP said that her allegation will be verified and the issue solved.

Dalit Leaders Durgaprasad and Anand alleged that exorbitant bills were collected from patients in private hospitals although they had Ayushman cards. Another representative Anil said that Ambedkar Circle has remained neglected when major junctions are being developed under the Smart City projects. The circle should be developed immediately. DCP (Crime and traffic) BP Dinesh Kumar was present.