Spread the love



















Traffic Violation Drive Week-Day 4: Cops Crack Whip on Motorists with No Vehicle Insurance

Mangaluru: A Motor Insurance Policy is a kind of security that pays for the losses that happen either to you or the third parties who suffer in an accident. Is it illegal to drive without Insurance Policy? Yes, it is illegal to drive without an insurance policy as per the Motor Vehicle Act, 2019. Considering the rise in liability accident cases, the Government of India has made Third-Party Liability Insurance mandatory for all motor vehicles to drive legally on the road.

What is the fine for driving without an insurance policy? As per the new Motor Vehicle Act 2019, the fine for the first offence of driving without insurance policy is Rs 1000 for two and three-wheeler; Rs 2,000/- for Light Motor Vehicle; and Rs 4000 for Heavy Motor Vehicle and/or imprisonment of up to 3 months. Earlier, this fine applicable was Rs.1,000/- and/or imprisonment of up to 3 months. For the second time offence, if you continue to drive a vehicle without an insurance policy then you will be liable to pay a fine of Rs 4,000 and/or imprisonment of up to 3 months.

Quite a huge number of motorists and people die due to road accidents. Being cautious and abiding by traffic rules while driving a vehicle on the road is all about your moral responsibility. It is about saving your as well as others’ lives. If you fail to do so and drive carelessly, you may damage someone else’s property or hurt them. In such cases, it will be your insurance policy that will offer some help. And in order to crack down on motorists, whether they are driving or riding their vehicles with valid insurance, City Traffic Police as part of the Week-Long Traffic Violation Drive, cracked down on motorists with no insurance, on Thursday, 30 September.

NO INSURANCE FOR ‘BASAVA’ TO WALK ON THE MAIN ROAD?

Today was the third day of this Traffic Violation Drive week, where on the first day (27 September) cops checked vehicles having tinted glass and were fined Rs 500 under 177 Motor Vehicle Act; On 28 Sept, checks were done for Defective Registration Number Plates and fined Rs 500 under 177 MV Act; On 29 Sept, two-wheeler riders not wearing helmets fined Rs 500 under 194 MV Act; On 1 Oct, police will check for uncleared old traffic violation cases at automation centre; and on 2 Oct, Vehicles without Emission Test under 115 R/w & 190 MV Act, will receive Court Notice. Apart from these traffic violations, Police will also crackdown on other traffic violations.

With the increase in traffic violations seen in Mangaluru, like two-wheeler riders not wearing helmets, riding triple, drivers not wearing a seat-belt or talking on the mobile phone while driving, reckless riding or driving, etc, police commissioner N Shashi Kumar had come up with a Week-Long Traffic Violations Drive. Motorists are likely to find their commute within the city punctuated by traffic police flagging them down for verification of documents and other enforcement drives, until 2 October. Not every motorist flouted rules. Traffic police came across some good ones too. Unfortunately, the number of such good drivers and riders is less.

On the First Day ( 27 September) the fine collected was Rs 2, 50,000/- lakhs; on 28 Sept, the fine collected was Rs 4,50,000/-; and on 29 September fine collected was Rs 3, 60,000/-. And on a final note, the seven most common traffic laws that every driver should know and also some of the rules that witness the most violations as well are-

1. Do Not Drink and Drive 2. Always Own Valid Vehicle Insurance Policy; 3. Wear your seatbelt while Driving a Car-Be a hero and wear your seat belt!; 4. Riding a Two-Wheeler without a Helmet On; 5. Using a Mobile Phone while Riding or Driving- Get off your phone for a while and focus on the road!; 6. Over Speeding; 7. Jumping the Red Light

If you do not intend to bear penalties of up to Rs.5000 and a one-year prison sentence, ensure you stick to the various traffic signals during a drive, even if you are in a hurry. Remember the old saying, ‘Better Late Than Never.’ These are some of the most basic traffic laws for drivers and riders. As a person behind the wheels, you need to follow several others as well. Drive/Ride safe and adhere to all laws!

ALSO READ RELATED ARTICLES:

Like this: Like Loading...