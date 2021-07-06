Spread the love



















Traffic violators in B’luru can pay fine through PayTM: Joint Commissioner



Bengaluru: In a strong bid to eliminate cash transactions and enhance transparency, Bengaluru police on Monday launched another mode of cashless fine payment system for traffic violators through e-wallet Paytm.

The new facility was launched by Bengaluru City police Commissioner, Kamal Pant here.

After the launch, Joint Commissioner of Police (Traffic) B.R. Ravikanthe Gowda, told reporters that this is another cashless facility which will provide one more hassle-free and fast payment option for traffic violators.

He added that the option of payment through cards (debit and credit) has been available for some time now in Bengaluru city since 2017 onwards, “But the some banks were charging charges for cardholders using these cards for paying fines. Hence, we had been looking for another alternative, where a road user could pay his/her fine without being charged by banks, that is where PayTM came into the picture,” he explained.

As Earlier, there were options to pay traffic fines through Bangalore-one, BTP website and PDA machines. However, as the Paytm option is already in use in other states, the BTP decided to introduce the option in Bengaluru.

Paytm has tied up with the traffic police to offer the payment option free of cost.

The technology upgrade was done by Tele Brahma services, a city-based IT company, for the police, the police said.

Like this: Like Loading...