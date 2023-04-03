Traffic was Affected as Water Pipes Fall Off from a Moving Trailer-Truck on Thokkottu Flyover

Mangaluru: Traffic movement on Panvel-Kochi National Highway 66 towards Talapady was affected for nearly an hour on Sunday, 2 April after huge water pipes being transported on a trailer truck fell on the road. It is learnt that the pipes were part of the main waterline towards Ullal that were excavated to facilitate highway widening near Gorigudda, said Mangaluru Traffic South police. Thereafter they were being transported on a trailer truck to Talapady when the incident occurred.

As the vehicle was moving on the Thokkottu flyover, the rope tied to the pipes snapped and a few of the pipes fell on the road. There were no vehicles following the heavy vehicle at that time. The heavy vehicle driver and the helpers got off the vehicle to move the fallen pipes to the side. Meanwhile, traffic police diverted vehicles to the service road for a brief period when the traffic movement was affected. The fallen pipes were shifted n the evening

