Tragedy of partition can’t be misused to fuel hate: Cong

New Delhi: The Congress on Sunday attacked the BJP for ‘using’ the tragedy of partition for political goals.

Congress General Secretary Jairam Ramesh alleged that the real intent of the Prime Minister to mark August 14 as ‘Partition Horrors Remembrance Day’ is to use the most traumatic historical events as fodder for his current political battles. Lakhs were dislocated and lost their lives. Their sacrifices must not be forgotten or disrespected.

Jairam was responding to the Prime Minister’s tweet in which he said, “Today, on #PartitionHorrorsRemembranceDay, I pay homage to all those who lost their lives during Partition, and applaud the resilience as well as grit of all those who suffered during that tragic period of our history.”

Ramesh said the tragedy of partition cannot be misused to fuel hate and prejudice. “The truth is Savarkar originated 2 nation theory and Jinnah perfected it. Sardar Patel wrote, ‘I felt that if we did not accept partition, India would be split into many bits and would be completely ruined’.

“Will the PM also recall today Shyama Prasad Mookherjee, the founder of the Jan Sangh, who championed the Partition of Bengal against the wishes of Sarat Chandra Bose, and who sat in free India’s first Cabinet while the tragic consequences of Partition were becoming evident?” he added

The Congress alleged that the “modern day Savarkars and Jinnahs are continuing their efforts to divide the nation. The Indian National Congress will uphold the legacy of Gandhi, Nehru, Patel and many others who were untiring in their efforts to unite the nation. The politics of hate will be defeated”.

