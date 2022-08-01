Tragic Death! 41-year-old Ravi Monteiro Run Over by Speeding Train near Yekkur

Mangaluru: A 41-year-old man Praveen aka Ravi Monteiro of Jeppu-Bappal, but a native of Talapady in the City was run over by a speeding train on Sunday, 31 July 2022. The incident took place near the Yekkur bridge railway track.

As per sources, Ravi was walking on the train tracks, but couldn’t hear the sound of the moving train, since he had plugged his ears with ear-phones, probably listening to music or chatting.

A native of Talapady, Ravi was married, but in the City he was living with his sister in Jeppu-Bappal. The railway police have registered a case and more investigation is done.

As per funeral details, Ravi’s body will be taken from his residence in Talapady at 10.00 am to Mariashram Church, Talapady, followed by a mass at 10.30 am on Monday, 1 August 2022.

