Trailer of Marathi film ‘Tamasha Live’ highlights rivalries in journalism



Mumbai: The trailer of the upcoming Marathi film �Tamasha Live starring Sonalee Kulkarni and Sachit Patil in lead roles was unveiled on Monday.

The trailer boasts of glitz and glamour following a treacherous rivalry-based plot sewn around the world of news.

The story of the film follows the drama and deception that unfolds behind the scenes of news and journalism.

Director Sanjay Jadhav commented on the trailer release, saying, “‘Tamasha Live’ is truly a one-of-a-kind film. It will surely give a new meaning to the genre of musicals. I am looking forward to seeing the audience’s reaction to this spectacular piece of entertainment.”

The musical-drama features 20 songs and tells a riveting story of two warring journalists and the subsequent events that follow.

‘Tamasha Live’ has been produced by Akshay Bardapurkar and co-produced by Soumya Vilekar of Planet Marathi.

Commenting on the trailer release, Akshay said in a statement, “The trailer is a tiny peek into the larger-than-life and innovative film we have created.

“Right from the direction, music to performances, everything came together so beautifully. I am eagerly waiting for the film’s release, so the audiences can get a chance to enjoy the fruits of our labour.”

Presented by 88 Pictures, and co-produced by Maooli Productions, Manisha Kishor Tolmare, Samir Vishnu Kelkar and Ajay Wasudev Uparwat, �Tamasha Live’ is set to release in theatres on July 15.