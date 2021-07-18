Spread the love



















Train Services Resumed on Sunday After Restoration of Tracks Affected by Landslide

Train Services Resumed on Sunday at 7.58 am After Restoration of Tracks Affected by Landslide blocking the tunnel near Kulshekar on the Kulshekar-Padil section of Palghat division, Friday, 16 July. As per railway authorities the Padil-Kulshekar tarck was certified fit by SSE MAQ at 7.57 am . First train 02978 Ajmer-Ernakulam passed with restriction on the section with a speed of 10 kmph.



Mangaluru: The landslide at Mangaluru, a few meters from the tunnel, on Friday had caused major disruption of train schedules on the west coast. The incessant rains, from the past few days, caused a massive landslide blocking the tunnel on the Kulshekar-Padil section of Palghat division, Southern railway. As per Palghat Railway sources, the landslide occurred around 11 am am and it would take a minimum of eight hours to clear the tracks of the debris. This is the same stretch that had experienced landslip in August 2019. The event was so massive that it took railway officials eight long days to restore traffic. Some railway officials expressed displeasure over the restoration works of 2019 questioning how a landslide occurred in the same area – even after a full restoration, considering future incidents, was also carried out.

The Southern railways on Friday had released a list of trains that have been diverted, rescheduled and cancelled , along with the route. Meanwhile Konkan Railway Corporation, in consultation with Southern Railway, had released the list of trains that were Regulated / Short Terminated / Cancelled and Partially Cancelled on their route. Trains that were regulated are: Train no. 06071 Dadar – Tirunelveli Weekly Special journey dated July 15 is regulated between Udupi and Thokur section for four hours; Train no. 06333 Veraval – Thiruvananthapuram Central Weekly Special journey dated July 15 is regulated between Kumta and Thokur section for four hours.

Images of the Landslide Debris on Rail Tracks on Friday

Trains Delayed/Diverted as Rail Tracks Buried Under Debris due to Landslide near Kulshekar

Trains that were short Terminated or Partially cancelled are: Train no. 01133 Mumbai CSMT – Mangaluru Jn. Special journey dated July 15 is short terminated at Surathkal and partially cancelled between Surathkal and Mangaluru Jn. Station; Train No. 01134 Mangaluru Jn. – Mumbai CSMT Special journey dated July 16 is partially cancelled between Mangaluru Jn. and Surathkal station and will start from Surathkal station on scheduled time. Train no. 02620 Mangaluru Central – Lokmanya Tilak (T) Daily Special journey dated July 16 was fully cancelled. Those passengers who were bound from Mangaluru Central of Train no 02620 Mangaluru Central – Lokmanya Tilak (T) Daily Special were road bridged to Surathkal to board Train no. 01134 Mangaluru Jn. – Mumbai CSMT Special ex. Surathkal.

Speaking to Team Mangalorean Kishan Kumar M S- the Deputy Station Manager, Mangalore Central Railway Station said, “About 80% of debris has been removed by Saturday night and the collapsed retaining wall was cut apart to restore the track. Steep hill walls in the surroundings were being tapered down to prevent further landslides. The damaged poles of the electricity overhead line and cables too were restored. Few long-distance trains between Kerala and North were either diverted via Salem or via Padil, Hassan and Madgaon. Train No’s 06585/06586 Bengaluru-Karwar-Bengaluru Panchaganga Express specials of Saturday were fully cancelled”.

80% of the Debris from landslide cleared from rail tracks as of Saturday

Kumar further said, “Train No 06335 Gandhidham-Nagercoil weekly express special of 16 July, 02618 Hazrath Nizamuddin Ernakulam Mangala Lakshwadeep daily special of 16 July; 06338 Ernakulam-Okha bi-weekly express special of 16 July; 02476 Coimbatore-Hisar weekly express special of 17 July; 04559 Kochuveli-Chandigarh bi-weekly express special of 17 July and 06345 Mumbai LT-Thiruvananthapuram Central Netravathi daily express special of 17 July were diverted on alternative routes. The train services were resumed today (Sunday), 18 July , with the first train no 02978 Ajmer-Ernakulam passing through the section with restriction and with a speed pof 10 kmph. The delay in clearing the debris was due to the continuous incessant rain on Friday and saturday”.

