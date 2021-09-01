Training Programme on Skill Development in Secondary Education held at St Aloysius ITI

Spread the love



















Training Programme on Skill Development in Secondary Education held at St Aloysius Industrial Training Institute, Mangaluru

Mangaluru: In collaboration with the National Institute of Open School a training programme on Skill Development in Secondary Education was held on Wednesday 1st September 2021 from 9:30 a.m. to 12.30 p.m. in St Aloysius Industrial Training Institute auditorium. Dr. Cyprian Monteiro, Joint Director – CTE Mangaluru was the Chief Guest. Mrs. Rajalakshmi, BEO Mangaluru South and Sadananda Poonja, BEO Mangaluru North were the Guests of Honour. V. Sathish, Regional Director, NIOS, Bengaluru and Fr. Rohan D Almeida SJ, Principal St Joseph School Bengaluru were the Resource Persons for the programme. Rev. Fr. Melwyn Pinto SJ, Rector – St Aloysius Institutions was the President for the programme. Rev. Fr. John D’Souza SJ, Director – St Aloysius ITI, Roshan D’Souza, Principal – St Aloysius ITI and Romius D’Souza – JTO and Convener of the programme were present.

The programme was commenced by a prayer service which was led by Wilson N, the Junior Training Officer. Romius Dsouza, Convener of the programme escorted the dignitaries to the dais. Welcome speech was delivered by Fr. John D’souza SJ, Director, followed by inauguration of the programme by lighting the lamp by the chief guest, and other dignitaries on the dais.

Dr. Cyprian Monteiro spoke a few words he said everywhere there is news about NEP 2020. “Mysore University has already inaugurated NEP. Before NEP 2020 came into existence there were different policies. Now we have to know what are the challenges that we have to face and how to solve the problems. There are some expectations, aims and objectives for NEP 2020 which we must know. It is not only student centric policy it is also teacher centric policy. Karnataka has to implement this policy and restructure the system. Even the service rules of teachers may be changed. Skill oriented, hands-on training, creativity, problem solving is much focussed in NEP 2020. Teacher’s profession is the main foundation for other professions. After Independence this is the 6th NEP. Teacher is the mentoring role for students. There is much difference between the old NEP and the new NEP. Hence, we must plan to implement NEP 2020. This will be in process for about 15 years and there will be a good result in future”, said Dr. Cyprian Monteiro.

Speaking on the occasion, Fr. Melwin Pinto SJ, Rector of St Aloysius Institutions said, “From NEP there are many changes to happen. There are positive points in NEP 2020. If we want to know more about NEP, we must attend some training programmes. There are multiple skills in students which we are not evaluating and hence we cannot guide them. If we have to analyse, we must understand the skills that are there in our students. If a student cannot write the exam, it does not mean he/she is weak. They have other skills in them. We must guide them and show them different ways and methods”.

The training was given by the resource persons V. Sathish, Regional Director, NIOS, Bengaluru and Fr. Rohan D Almeida SJ, Principal St Joseph School Bengaluru. Fr. Rohan D Almeida gave a training on NEP (National Education Policy) which is a 63 pages document. The training began by playing a short video of the message given by Sadhguru, an Indian yoga guru and author. He says we must skill India not kill India. Every student must be trained on skill-based education.

The main discussion of the NEP 2020 was on the following points :

The eight principles of NEP which is the main foundation

Pillars of NEP

Main 4 C-Skills in NEP

Life Skills

The youth should get skill-based training so that he/she can do self-employment. By 2025 50% of students must get skill-based training. So, the schools must collaborate with different ITI’s for skill-based training. Already the CBSE Board has implemented skill-based training for the grade 9 and grade 10. There are different skill-based training courses which the student can avail of his/her choice also the softcopy of textbooks is available in the website. There is a ‘no bag day’ for 10 days so that the student can be trained on skill-based training.

V. Sathish gave training on NIOS (National Institute of Open School) which comes under the Ministry of Education of Govt. of India. The main discussion of the training was on the following points:

Recommendation of NIOS

Strengths of NIOS

Course Structure

OBE

Areas of NIOS

Later the questions of the audience were clarified by the resource persons and feedback on the training programme were given by the audience. All the HM’s of North block and South block of Mangaluru were present for the training programme. Vote of thanks was given by Mr. Roshan Dsouza, Principal.The formal programme was compered by Wilson N,- JTO, and the session training programme was compered by Alwyn Menezes, Vice Principal.

