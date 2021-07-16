Spread the love



















Trains Delayed/Diverted as Rail Tracks Buried Under Debris due to Landslide near Kulshekar

Mangaluru: Riding through the treacherous muddy road filled with bunch of huge potholes, walking up and down the bushy hillock, wading through the knee high water stranded along the railway tracks, Yours Truly of Team Mangalorean finally made it near to the spot near Suryanagara-Kulshekar, where the huge portion of landslide has completely buried the railway tracks for a certain distance and it has been a herculean task for the railways crew to clear the debris, due to the rainy weather conditions- and if rains don’t stop, the work to completely clear the mess may take a day, which the concerned railway persons near the site are very reluctant to tell. Therefore several trains going towards the Mumbai/Goa side are affected and may be delayed by hours to resume services.

The final stop for trains coming from Mumbai today will be Surathkal Railway station, and trains going from here to Mumbai will start from Surathkal railway station, so also few other trains going in that direction. The residents in that area of Suryanagara say that this is the second time that the portion of the hillock collapsed due to incessant rains, and chances are that more landslides could occur if rains continue to lash the area. And the same is said by the railway crew working on the tracks, that even if the debris is cleared for the timing there could be more landslides until the rain stops. Therefore it has been a very hard task for the engineers and other workers as to how to cope up with the situation. The landslide happened today, Friday 16 July morning at 11.10 am, and the crew are trying hard to clear the debris.

Shailesh, a resident of Suryangara, who escorted me to the spot said, “At around 11 am this morning, I heard a loud thud and the dogs also started barking, so I ran outside and found that a portion of the hill has landed on the railway tracks. Luckily no trains were passing by at that time, or it would have been a tragedy. When compared to the landslide that happened in 2019, this is quite smaller in size affecting only a portion of the railway tracks”. Even though the railway department had constructed a retainer wall after the2019 landslide near the track, the mud from the landslide this time has fallen on the tracks as the size of the hill that collapsed was pretty much large. The railway department officials said that movement of all trains passing through this track will get affected for a while.

