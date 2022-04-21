Trans-Model Nayantara & Brand Strategist (Paris) Carol Pinto Talk on ‘How Can I Conquer The World’

Trans-Model NAYANTARA -a Fashion Blogger/Model, and a Freelance Artist-Relationship Consultant who lives in Mumbai and her roots hail from Mangaluru, and is an alumni of St Aloysius PU College, Mangaluru; & Brand Strategist (Paris), CEO & Founder of The Craeon Collective, Creative Director at Monkeyminds Ms CAROL REEMA PINTO Talk on ‘How Can I Conquer The World’ organized by IQAC, UG Department of Criminology & Centre for Professional Excellence of School of Social Work-Roshni Nilaya (Autonomous), Mangaluru

Mangaluru: A Talk on 'HOW CAN I CONQUER THE WORLD' was organized by IQAC, UG Department of Criminology & Centre for Professional Excellence of School of Social Work-Roshni Nilaya (Autonomous), Mangaluru, was delivered by Trans-Model NAYANTARA -a fashion blogger/Designer, and a freelance artist-relationship consultant who lives in Mumbai and her roots hail from Mangaluru, and also an alumni of St Aloysius PU College, Mangaluru; & Brand Strategist (Paris), CEO & Founder of The Craeon Collective, Creative Director at Monkeyminds Ms CAROL REEMA PINTO.

The programme began with a prayer song by Miss Melissa and Team, followed by a welcome address by Ms Sarik Ankith- Dean Student Programme and HoD Department of Criminology-Roshni Nilaya. Introduction of the guest speaker Ms Carol Reema Pinto was done by Ms Rachael Pais-III yr Dept of Criminology, and introduction of Nayantara was done by Ms Thea Mathias-III yr Dept of criminology.

TALK BY Ms NAYANTARA :

Equality is the soul of liberty; there is, in fact, no liberty without it! With starry eyes in her name, Nayantara came around to learn that her feminine energy was the core foundation of who she was and she derived her strength from that. “To live with all the abilities in life is not a big deal, but having disabilities in life and then living your life perfectly is the biggest achievement in life and the people who have this spirit are the born survivors.-this quote suits very well all those people who have proved that it’s not the physical capabilities or the appearance that make you achieve something in life. Rather, it’s your spirit and attitude that encourages you to achieve something in life. It makes you stand somewhere in society. Like it is said, “If there is a ‘WILL’ then there is always a ‘WAY.’

Trans-Model NAYANTARA

Giving her Inspirational Story of her journey through the years of her life, here was Ms Nayantara, (Nayantara Meaning- One who Has Stars In Her Eyes) a trans-woman, a origin of Mangaluru but moved to Mumbai after her PUC at St Aloysius PU College, Mangaluru to pursue a degree in Media Studies. Before fashion, she had found a medium to express herself bravely and that was- poetry. Nayantara used her ink as her voice back in St. Aloysius wrote about various society issues in her writings and harbored love for literature. She remains grateful to the St Aloysius PU college for giving her the wings to fly and giving her a secure and queer-friendly environment. Years later, Mumbai gifted her the liberty to discover and explore her feminine energy that was suppressed in her due to societal pressure.

At 23, Nayantara is on her own meteoric rise, where she burst on to India’s fashion scene in 2018, when the transgender model from Mumbai became one of the faces of Viacom’s VH1 Supersonic Music Festival’s advertisement campaign that aired on TV channels like MTV, Comedy Central India, etc. With zero plans of becoming a model, a career in fashion happened to Nayantara out of the blue. Over four years of her career as a model, Nayantara has been associated with brands such as NIKE, LEVI’S, AMAZON, MYNTRA, FLIPKART, PEPSI, ARCHANA KOCHHAR, SOCH, to name a few. She has judged various fashion shows and has also appeared on the panels of the reputed institutes of India that revolve around the plight of the trans-women in Indian society, and their empowerment and employment.

Nayantara has always spoken up on representation of trans-women and the LGBTQ+ community in media and has embraced her womanhood unapologetically. With all her hard work, determination, success and achievements, Nayantara is the living example of this. Her ascent to fame in India was quick after: She started appearing on the panels at various institutes of India, in addition to judging fashion shows across the country. Currently, Nayantara is also a fashion-styling guest-lecturer who’s been featured on platforms like Humans Of Bombay, Eros Now, Bombay Times, Humans Of Mangalore, etc. The fashion industry in India, and internationally, has been on a journey of inclusivity and diversity for the past few years. Nayantara shares, “There is a plethora of stereotypes trans women face in every walk of life.

Towards a more equal goal! In order to strive towards an equal society, one must go deep into the realm of its prevalent practices, which causes discrimination in the society. Nayantara addressed the students on the issues pertaining to gender equality, normalizing queerness, gender binaries and their impact on the society, knowing the identity of queer communities through the lense of trans phobic or queer phobic people and facts about pronoun and rebuttals. While emphasizing the plight of transgender, she asked the students to unlearn or deschool the so called stereotypical norms structured in the society regarding gender identities. She further added that we are all trying to figure out ourselves – be it our sexual orientation or gender identity. The only possible ways in which we become normal is by being kind to people regardless of their differences.

Nayantara was being more realistic than cynical about the confined thoughts the society has on trans people. In response to this, she added that, “The only exposure people have about trans women in most of the cities not just in Mangaluru is, either beggars or sex-workers. It is a harsh reality. So, when people see trans women like me or others out there. It’s very hard for them to digest that we live a life like any other person out there. That I am educated, I have a job and I have a roof to rest under. I am neither a beggar nor a sex worker. Not that either of them is a bad thing. We are still in 2022 and the only exposure people have about trans women is of those two binaries and the job is a lot actually”.

“Most of the time people come across my work or pictures and comment saying, Are you sure you are a trans woman? Because you don’t look like one, which a lot of people think, also my friends have told me to take it as a compliment. What they mean is you look like a biological woman. ‘So, you should feel happy about it.’ But I don’t think that’s something that you should be telling anyone. You should not be commenting on trans people on the basis of their external appearance. When you say that “you don’t look trans enough”, you are actually categorizing the beauty standards or building beauty standards that trans women are supposed to look a certain way and biological women, -women are supposed to look a certain way. So, who is to decide as who is to look a certain way? Which is again a very harmful notion. Which then creates a sort of unspoken pressure on trans women to start fighting to look like women which is very unrealistic. Sometimes it’s exhausting! But, we rest under the stars of the mothers before us who fought for our rights. The journey must go on. Our stories matter. Our voices matter.” said Nayantara.”

TALK BY Ms CAROL REEMA PINTO :

Apart from being the CEO & Founder of The Craeon Collective (TCC) , which speaks of moments through grace. As an event management company, TCC envision and bring alive experiences curated with attention to the intricacies of detail. From personal occasions to corporate and social events TCC conceptualises, curates, and produces high-end events with the goal of high impact, and high quality as their core values. Carol Pinto has been the Ex Talent Manager- Metropolitan Models, Paris; Event Coordinator- Paris Fashion Week 2020; Creative Director- Vogue Women of the Year 2021; and Creative director – MonkeyMinds, India. She is the daughter of Anil and Celine D’Souza of Mangaluru, presently working and living in Oman. Carol did her schooling till Xth at Lourdes Central School, Mangaluru, then her PUC at St Aloysius PU College, Mangaluru, after which she worked in journalism for 1 year as an apprentice before moving to France for her higher studies.

Ms CAROL REEMA PINTO

Carol says “I was always inspired by the way my granny lived and worked very hard. Growing up superficial beauty was something that I never taught to appreciate. Looks didn’t matter, I was always made to value kindness, confidence, self esteem and hard work. And I think that’s what made me confident in my skin and embrace my flaws as I grew up”.

Delivering her talk Ms Carol Pinto said, “I moved to Paris when I was quite young, at the age of 18 and I felt really lost in a big city like that. Coming from a small town I had my own insecurities that initially were my limitations. But navigating through the big city life I learnt to carve my path and conquer my insecurities. I learnt to turn my weaknesses to strengths because I never wanted to be defined by the bad days or the struggles, but rather by the actions I take towards my goals. In France, I did my Bachelors in Luxury and Fashion Management and started working in retail. I was working at Five Guys in Paris, a burger joint during school days, until I got my first break into the fashion scene”

“A friend called and offered me My First Job in fashion which was during Paris fashion week where I worked for a New York based brand called Area as a style curator. After that there was no looking back, and I went on to achieve more jobs in the French fashion scene. I then came back to my hometown Mangaluru after 5 years and decided to stay back in India as I needed to experience more of hWe all have doubts, fears and questions as to who we are, what we are and what we are going to become. But the key to conquering them is to unlearn who you’re told to be.

We grow up learning a lot of what is shown to us but we rarely focus on our true abilities. In our culture we are rarely appreciated for the good we do but the smallest of errors are pointed out and thrown light upon. A lot of people talk when you try to achieve something, and especially being a woman the stakes are higher, there’s a lot of prejudice, stigma and stereotypes that make it worse for us, but we can’t let ourselves be defined by them. Gender, age, circumstances can’t be the definition of who we are, but what we become through our circumstances is what should define us. A lot of times we do give in to the pressure and it’s really hard to not listen to the voices but you have to believe in yourself, unlearn who you’re told to be and learn who you truly are.

That’s how true confidence comes out of you. An existential crisis is bound to happen when you are finding yourself and that’s the most crucial time of your life but it’s also the time that will be an opportunity for you to manifest the life you truly wish to have. While starting the Craeon collective I was surrounded by doubts and fear because it mattered to me, but I didn’t let the fear take away my dream, despite the voices I chose to do what I believed in. And today I have managed to establish a platform for creating opportunities to empower the youth, learn and grow together as we should. Despite the exposure and all my lessons from the world, I still owe it to my roots for having made me who I am, it’s important to see your own place and its people with compassion, empathy and kindness to be able to truly honor yourself.

When in doubt I looked towards people who inspire me, who have achieved a benchmark being from the same town as I am, and I chose to see the light, to be reminded of my purpose. At meta 2022, I realized there is a need for conversations about confidence about self esteem, awareness of inclusivity and individuality and I believe it will only come when people are exposed to such topics. In today’s world there is great exposure available, people need to get out of the class rooms, cease opportunity and truly seek the experience of something extraordinary. There are every tool available in today’s world to learn, go out and explore, experience and learn. That’s the only way to find out who you are. It doesn’t matter where you come from, it doesn’t matter what your circumstances are, or who you are but as long as you know who you want to be, you can be that person. There is help out there, you just have to seek it. Being independent doesn’t mean not asking for help. Finding yourself and conquering yourself is the first step towards conquering the world.

Carol concluded by saying, “What I noticed during my time here was this Coastal and Educational Hub-Mangaluru has a lot of potential but little opportunity. Therefore to change that I decided to come up with my own agency The Craeon Collective with the help of all my team, who put in their 200% every day. This is an initiative for people to come gain experience, learn on the way and get into the market so we can build something substantial together”. .

The session was followed by Questions and Answers sessions and interactions. The programme concluded with the vote of thanks proposed by Ms Sarah Nasir Sheik, a First year Criminology student and the programme was eloquently compered by Ms Valerie Ann Lobo-III year Criminology student.