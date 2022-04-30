Transfer is not disciplinary action, says Karnataka IPS officer D Roopa



Bengaluru: Senior IPS officer D Roopa on Friday said transferring tainted officers does not amount to disciplinary action.

Roopa said this with respect to irregularities in the recruitment of 545 police sub-inspectors.

‘The government has provided justice to aggrieved eligible candidates by deciding to conduct re-exams for the PSI recruitment. But such [irregularities] can be stopped only when senior officers and others responsible for recruitment face disciplinary action such as suspension (transfer is not disciplinary action). Otherwise, the officers will continue to have their way,’ Roopa said in a tweet. She is currently managing director at the Karnataka State Handicrafts Development Corporation.

In what was seen as a fallout of the PSI scam, the state government transferred IPS officer Amrit Paul, who was the Additional DGP in charge of recruitment. Paul is now Additional DGP for internal security. Leader of the Opposition Siddaramaiah has slammed the Basavaraj Bommai administration for ‘rewarding’ the ‘tainted’ officer.

Speaking to reporters in Chitradurga, Bommai took exception to the use of the word ‘tainted’ with reference to Paul. ‘Why are you using the word tainted? Who said he is tainted? Siddaramaiah will say whatever he wants. [Paul] is not a tainted ADGP. It was an administrative transfer in a normal, routine course,’ Bommai said.