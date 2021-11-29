Transgender Abhishek Arrested in Bengaluru for Chain Snatching in Mangaluru

Mangaluru: The Kadri police have arrested a transgender on November 29, in connection with chain snatching, near BSNL Exchange at Kadri.

The arrested has been identified as Abhishek alias Gombe alias Anamika (27), a native of Mysuru and presently residing at Vivek Nagar, Bengaluru.

According to the complainant, Ganesh Shetty was on his way home on his motorbike. When he reached near BSNL Exchange at Kadri, a transgender waylaid Ganesh’s bike, attacked him with pepper spray and snatched the 24-gram gold chain from his neck.

The Kadri police have cracked three chain snatching cases and have arrested Abhishek in Bengaluru.

Under the direction of Police Commissioner N Shashi Kumar IPS, and the able guidance of DCP Law and Order Hariram Shankar and DCP Crime and Traffic Dinesh Kumar and the leadership of ACP Mangaluru Central division, the operation was carried out by the Police Inspector of Kadri police station, PSI Kadri and team.

