Transgender Sanjana One Among 176 Donors at District Congress Blood Donation Camp

Mangaluru: For the first time a transgender has participated in the Blood donation camp organized by the District Congress in association with the district Youth Congress South Block and District Congress at the Cascia Church Hall here on May 29.

The blood donation camp was inaugurated by the former MLA of Mangaluru South Constituency J R Lobo, former Youth Congress President Mithun Rai and former MLC Ivan D’Souza. The Secretary of Parivarthan Charitable Trust and the General Secretary of Youth Congress South Block Sanjana Chalawadi was the first donor of the camp.

Speaking to mangalorean.com Former MLA J R Lobo said, “This is the 3rd blood donation camp organized by the district Congress in association with the district Youth Congress South Block and District Congress. Today we have collected 176 units of blood and this is the highest number of units collected so far”.

J R Lobo further said, “Today was a special day at the blood donation camp as one of the transgenders came forward and donated blood. Sanjana Chalawadi, the General Secretary of Youth Congress South Block was the first donor of the camp. It is great to know that transgenders are taking part in mainstream activities. Their contribution should be appreciated and accepted by society.”

The former president of District Youth Congress Mithun Rai said, “The youth congress, South Block is doing selfless service during this COVID pandemic. They are feeding the hungry such as the Paurakarmikas, truck drivers, the homeless etc. It is the duty of the government to help the citizens during this pandemic, but the BJP leaders are not aware of their duties. This is the third blood donation camp organized by the district Congress, and today has been a record in the donation of blood. The best part is that a transgender Sanjana, who is also the general secretary of the Youth Congress South block donated blood and we congratulate her for her good work.”

District Mahila Congress President Shalet Pinto said, “Under the leadership of South Block youth Congress President Sunil Kumar and South Block president Saleem the blood donation camp was organized at the Cascia Church hall. We have collected 176 units of blood and we are happy that Transgender Sanjana also donated blood. She is an inspiration to other transgenders to come forward and participate in such activities. Since many people need blood during this pandemic, we request more and more people to come forward and donate blood so that there will be sufficient blood for the needy.”

Former Minister Ramanath Rai, former MLC Ivan D’Souza, Corporator Vinay Raj, Corporator Praveenchandra Alva, South Block youth Congress President Sunil Kumar and South Block president Saleem, Ashith Pereira and others were also present.

