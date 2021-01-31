Spread the love



















Transgenders Honoured In Appreciation Of Their Achievement

Don Bosco Church Organizes Get-together to Empower Transgenders

Bengaluru: Don Bosco Church, Lingarajapuram, Bangalore in association with Rotary Bangalore, Kalyan, HUG Foundation and Roti Express organized a ‘day of visibility’ to empower the marginalized transgender people at a function held here on January 30.

After the lighting of the lamp, the organizers began felicitating five entrepreneurs who as transgender people had achieved a lot despite their social status and have reached heights in various areas of business and stand tall in the society.

Speaking on the occasion, the entrepreneurs thanked the organizers and were appreciative of the initiative taken by Don Bosco Church, Lingarajapuram to bring them to the forefront. They spoke of how motivated they remained despite the many hardships they had to face from home, school, society, police and other miscreants. In spite of all those odds, they were motivated by their friends who had brought them this far.

Felicitating the entrepreneurs, the organizers encouraged all the other participants not to get deterred but to remain strong to face challenges and overcome the hardships of knowing that there is a ray of hope in everyone’s life. During the felicitation, Fr Aloysius Santiago, Parish Priest, Don Bosch Church, presented them with a thermostat flask each which was gifted by Rotary Bangalore Kalyan.

Earlier, the programme began with a prayer song by Praful Devika and a prayer by Fr Aloysius SDB. The August gathering of over 60 transgenders was recalled during the present programme. Rtn. Valarie George, president Rotary Bangalore, Kalyan and Amelie played an active role in that programme.

All the participants were given a takeaway gift of hand towel, face towel, washing soap, bath soap, hairband and a clip sponsored by Roti Express and Anish Ratnam.

Grocery kits sponsored by one of their benefactors who wish to remain anonymous were also distributed.

All were given a sumptuous meal with a GulabJamoon sponsored by Madhumita of HUG Foundation.

Fr Santiago thanked all who played different roles in organizing the programme. Some of those helped include Fr Arun, Amelie, Jayaceeli, Clinton, Nancy, Ashitha Carmel, Maria Bosco, Jerry Majella, Maria Jerry, Christopher and Joseph Murthy.



