TRANSGENDERS Urge Railway Board for Passengers Concession on Fares

Mangaluru: Transgender persons are people whose identities are different from the stereotypical gender norms, which identify genders only as male or female. Society has failed to accept their gender identity due to which they have suffered from discrimination, social oppression and physical violence. There are certain socio-cultural groups of transgender people who are identified as Hijras, Jogappas, Sakhi, Aradhis etc. and there are people who do not belong to any of the groups but are referred to as transgender people individually.

Transgenders have the right to be recognized as a third gender and are entitled to legal protection under the law. The rights are equally guaranteed under the Indian constitution to the transgender person as the constitution guarantees justice and equality to each and every Indian Citizen. The Government has enacted the Transgender Person (Protection of Rights) Act, 2019 to provide prohibition against discrimination in the matters of employment, education and health Services to the transgender person and Welfare measures have been adopted to protect the rights of the transgender person.

As per information obtained from the railway Board under RTI, nearly 6,149 Transgender senior citizens above 60 years had availed concession in passenger fares, and the 40 % concession in passenger fare for Transgender senior citizens was implemented from January 1, 2019, according to Railway Board’s circular (no 74 of 2018).

Following awareness about the rights of Transgenders, the existing concession for men senior citizens (60 years and 40 % concession in fare) and women senior citizens (58 years and 50% concession), was also extended to elderly members of the Transgender community.

However many Transgenders from Karnataka were unaware of concession in passenger fares for Transgender senior citizens. Karnataka Mangalamukhi Foundation General Secretary Arundathi G Heggade and Parivartthan Charitable Trust Secretary Sanjana Chalawadi when contacted by Team Mangalorean said that they were never aware of the concession.

But as per the Railway Board, since March 2020, all concessions including concessions for Transgenders had been withdrawn, and according to Oliver D’souza of Mumbai-based Railway Yatri Sangha, earlier Railways was offering concessions under 56 different categories. He also stated “Even the caretaker accompanying a cancer patient had to pay 25 per cent of the total fare. Now the caretaker has to pay the entire fare.”

With the railway operations heading towards normalcy (total revenue Rs 95486.58 cr as on August 2022), the Parliamentary Standing Committee has recommended to the Ministry of Railways that railway concession fares to Senior Citizens should be restored at least in Sleeper class and 3AC urgently. Meanwhile, speaking to Team Mangalorean, Arundathi Heggade and Sanjana Chalawadi said that they too will submit letters to the standing committee and Railway board to restore concession for Transgender senior citizens.

When it comes to who gets the concession on passenger fare, included in the list are Divyangjan (visually challenged, ortho handicap, hearing and speech impaired, mentally challenged people), student and 11 categories of patients (Cancer, Thalassemia major, TB, Ostomy, non-infectious Leprosy, Hemophilia, AIDs, Kidney patients, Anaemia, sickle cell anaemia) are eligible for concessions on total fare.

