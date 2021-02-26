Spread the love



















Transporters’ strike in K’taka didn’t affect daily life



Bengaluru: The day-long strike in support of the Bharat Bandh-call given by the CAIT on Friday in protest against the rising fuel prices among others, was largely successful as majority of trucks and goods-carrying vehicles did not ply on highways across the state.

The Karnataka State Lorry Owners and Agents Association (KSLO&AA) came out in full support of the Bharat Bandh-call given by the Confederation of All India Traders to protest against the rising fuel prices, Goods and Services Tax, E-Bill etc.

KSLO&AA President G.R. Shanmugappa said that around 75,000 trucks that operate in Bengaluru — both up and down — were off the roads. “We did not disturb supply of daily essential commodities like milk, medicine and fruits and vegetables, but our strike was largely successful,” he said.

He also told reporters that transporters across the country have been using the latest amendment in the GST laws, which has halved the validity of the E-way bill, a permit associated with the inter-state and intra-state movement of goods, from 100 km per day, to 200 km per day.

“Penalties for a truck carrying a consignment with an expired E-way bill, or with an erroneous E-way bill amount to 200 per cent of the tax value, or 100 percent of the invoice value under Section 129 of CGST Act, 2017,” he explained.

According to him, a lorry owner in the changed tax and fuel regime was forced to shell out around Rs 1,000 extra just to pass from Nelamnagala to Attibele, which is around 35 km.

“This is a classic case how cost has become unmanageable to transporters. Therefore, both union government and state governments need to be more sympathetic towards us and must agree to roll back their back breaking taxes, toll charges and fuel prices,” he appealed.



