Spread the love



















Travelling Safely in Summer 2021

For many of us, it was a tough 2020. Even if we were allowed to travel, for one reason or another we may not have wanted to. Summer 2021, though, is a whole new story – popular travel locations are opening up again, and spots are filling up. You may be anxious to do some travelling yourself – but you may also have just a bit of doubt about travel this summer, and you may be wondering about how you can travel safely.

Gauge Your Comfort Level

Some people aren’t worried at all about COVID and are just waiting for things to open up. If you are one of these who is itching to get out and explore the world, a fun and exciting transatlantic cruise may be just the thing. Others are anxious to get out of the house but are concerned about the risks. For these people, a camping trip that is closer to home may be a better bet.

Camping trips, a visit to the swimming pool, and trips to the beach also have the benefit that much of the time you’ll be outdoors, which is considered the safest place to be (unless it is very crowded).

Consider also if you are comfortable travelling by plane. It may seem like this would be the least safest way to travel, but actually, airports and airlines are working hard to keep passengers safe, by cleaning thoroughly and often. If you have decided to travel by plane but still have some doubts, bring along disinfectant wipes to clean your seating area before you sit down. Also, where you sit might make a difference – experts say that window seats are safer than middle and aisle seats. Some airlines are blocking off middle seats completely to keep distance between passengers.

If you decide a road trip is more your speed, you can still take some precautions. Bring plenty of hand sanitiser and disinfectant wipes and a good supply of paper towels just in case. Touch as little as possible at rest stops and sanitize your hands as soon as you get back into your car.

Good rules to always follow, wherever you are and even after the scare of the pandemic is over, are to wash your hands frequently and avoid touching your face. If you do have COVID symptoms, you should just stay home.

Do Your Research

Some destinations may require proof of a COVID vaccine, others may require you to wear a mask the entire time you are there. Some locations want to see proof of a negative COVID test. Check into this ahead of time so that you are prepared for whatever they ask for, and so that your vacation isn’t ruined if you don’t have it. This is even more important if you are unable to get the vaccine or wear a mask, as some people can’t do either.

Also, check into your destination (as well as your hometown) for their COVID practices. Do the states or countries you want to visit require a quarantine? Will you have to quarantine at home when you come back? Does your workplace have any rules about quarantining?

Consider Travel Insurance

We are all hoping that the worst is over, but the last year has shown us, if anything, that you can’t quite predict what will happen even a few weeks in the future. Travel insurance can give you some peace of mind – at least if something happens and your dream vacation is cancelled, you won’t lose all of your money, ensuring that you can still get there, someday.

If you do choose to take your dream vacation, enjoy! It’s been a tough time for many of us, and you deserve to have fun. Keep in mind that hotels, cruise ships, and theme parks don’t want an outbreak anymore than the customers do, so they will be doing all they can to keep things germ-free and patrons safe.

Like this: Like Loading...