Treacherous Potholes Have Reappeared at Nanthoor Junction due to Shabby Work of NHAI Workers

Treacherous Potholes Have Reappeared at Nanthoor Junction due to Shabby Work of National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) Workers



Mangaluru: This is not the FIRST time that the potholes at the turning point near Nanthoor Junction going towards Bikarnakatte-Kulshekar have REAPPEARED again, and we have seen in the past, with the shabby and unscientific work done by the labourers of NHAI, who do a patch work using loose concrete mix or jelly stones, and within a week or ten days, the potholes make their appearance again, thereby putting the motorists, and especially the two-wheeler riders in hardships. And after all the pictures of potholes reappearing again and facing criticism, the officials had filled and asphalted a few areas, which lasted only for a few days. Bah humbug!

But do any of the concerned authorities in NHAI, or for that matter, even the authorities in District administration or Mangaluru City Corporation care about the safety of the motorists and commuters. Definitely not? The asphalt coming off within 7-10 days after the patch work was done, shows the poor-quality bitumen laid on the pothole filled spot. The area has returned to its previous conditions. This is totally due to the substandard quality of materials used. However, this morning a couple of traffic police along with a home guard took the initiative in filling/patchworking a few pothole spots, but there are still more pothole spots which need to be taken care of. Anyways, thanks to the policemen being Good Samaritans in doing the needful.

As a senior journalist has mentioned in the police whatsapp group page, ” Despite Mangaluru City Traffic Police asking NHAI to prevent water logging at the Nanthoor junction by providing a culvert from Padua towards Pumpwell, NHAI has not acted on it. High time the police higher authorities crack the whip on NHAI instead of the police personnel filling potholes”, Bravo, well said the journo!

An activist speaking to Team Mangalorean said, “People will have to witness such spectacles as there is no transparency and accountability in filling up potholes. The taxpayers’ money that was used for the repair of roads has gone down the drain. Quick and shabby work is an eyewash and to please the public”. Even the public are expressing their disgust at the cheap work that was done. The filling of potholes was not done properly, and as a result of which it has come off in patches.

As the vehicles towards Bengaluru move slowly to negotiate craters and potholes, traffic through the junction on NH 66 and Kadri Road gets affected, said a traffic police constable posted at the spot. And this happens year after year when the monsoon starts and the workers do a shabby job by throwing some lose stuff in a hole and just hoping the traffic driving over it will fix it. It will not serve the purpose. The same was the situation at the Bendoorwell Circle/Junction, where crater size potholes have resurfaced again after the recent downpour, even though the area was asphalted a couple of months ago.

This shows the unscientific work of the people behind the work, right from the engineers, city officials, contractors and labourers. Even though the recent rains have resulted in potholes resurfacing on roads in parts of Mangaluru city, two spots with “merciless” potholes that creates inconvenience and hardship to motorists and pedestrians are near the Nanthoor Junction, on the way from Kadri to Bikarnakatte, and the other at Bendoorwell junction. The relentless rain that lashed the city has washed away the asphalt into the nearby drains, opening up old potholes, and creating new ones. Potholes have turned into craters at many places in the city.

The civic authorities blame. the monsoon for the potholes- and it’s all in the blame game every year. The evidence now says otherwise. I think the only way to solve the current pothole mess is to lay a two-layered concrete road with a seal coat but the problem is, our authorities I bet are busy playing blame games. By the way, motorists taking the way near Nanthoor junction towards Bikarnakatte/Kulshekar are facing the brunt every single day, commuting through this route ridden with potholes and stranded water.

Few Pothole Spots Filled/patched Up by the police personnel on Friday morning

Drivers keep swerving and manoeuvring to make sure they miss every pothole. These potholes have also worsened the chronic traffic jams which Mangalureans face every day. Potholes aren’t just a nuisance for drivers; they also constitute dangerous safety hazards that can produce substantial damage to vehicles, force drivers to veer suddenly in traffic, or even cause the driver to lose control of a vehicle after contact. The gaping streets can also damage a car’s alignment and suspension system.

Is this how our smart engineers and smart officials in Corporation attend to civic issues, and make it more problematic? This smart city is putting people’s lives in danger. Period. Anyways, till they redo the fixing of potholes the right way, until then, bear with the potholes or curse someone at the MCC— and still keep driving and riding safely.

