Spread the love



















Treated on Priority Basis as ‘Frontline Workers’ 125 Journos of Kudla get the Covid JAB!

Mangaluru: Couple of days ago Karnataka became the latest state to declare journalists as frontline workers in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic. With this, the journalists were given priority in the COVID-19 vaccination exercise in India. At a meeting recently CM Yediyurappa said “Our government has decided to consider journalists as frontline workers and accord priority in vaccination against COVID-19,” .Stating that journalists work irrespective of the weather and pandemic, CM said, “The media persons will receive the same entitlements and support that are being provided to frontline workers.” This has been a major demand of the media fraternity ever since the vaccination drive began in India on January 16 this year, starting with health care workers and frontline workers.

Despite repeated requests, the Union government had maintained silence on this issue. In fact, at a campaign to create awareness on COVID-19 vaccines a few months ago, when journalists raised the same concern. It should be noted that in every phase and threatening circumstances of the pandemic, the reporters, photographers and camera persons have been at the forefront of bringing the ground reality — be it from hospitals, crematoriums, Intensive Care Units, railway stations, and even election campaigns where the leaders and public were violating all COVID-19 protocols. Many journalists have contracted COVID-19 in the line of duty and died. Sources reveal that an estimated 139 deaths of journalists between April 1, 2020, and May 1, 2021.

News organisations have been relentlessly covering the pandemic, elections and other current affairs in an effort to ensure that the flow of news and information to readers continues unabated. News media is included in essential services. Therefore, it was fair on the government that journalists were given this cover of protection, especially in the face of the number of infected rising to astronomical levels. Thanks to CM Yediyurappa for his kind gesture and care towards the journos, both in electronic and print media.

On Wednesday, 125 journos of Dakshina Kannada/Mangaluru received their First dose of vaccine for free at the Press Club in Urwa, Mangaluru. Reporters, photographers, cameramen and a few staff of the Department of Information and Publicity received a special vaccination treat and everyone was happy. While there were journos below 45 years of age, many above 45 years inoculated today on priority basis. Officials from the health department administered the vaccine to the media persons. While several of the media persons had enrolled their names for the vaccine with the department of Information, those who had not enrolled were also allowed to do spot registration for receiving the jab, provided they had an Aadhar card and an ID.

District Minister In-charge Kota Srinivas Poojary, DC Dr K V Rajendra, and Press Club office bearers were also present.

On behalf of the Journos, Team Mangalorean expresses heartfelt thanks to CM Yediyurappa for his decision in making the vaccine available to media professionals at a convenient location, like offices of media organisations.