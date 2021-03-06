Spread the love



















Tressy Frank Annual Scholarship distributed to 100 Students by Prof. Edmund Frank

Mangaluru: Quoting verse of Matthew 25:40-45 in the Bible saying of Jesus: ‘Truly I tell you, whatever you did for one of the least of these brothers and sisters of mine, you did for me.’; and the words of William Shakespeare “The meaning of life is to find your gift,and the purpose of life is to give it away- these words are very much fitting for Prof Edmund Frank. Most of us have seen Prof Edmund walking on the streets of Mangaluru towards St Aloysius College, located on Light House Hill Rd aka St Aloysius College Road or for his daily errands. A man of integrity and efficiency believes that love and kindness are never wasted and so was Pro Edmund’s life, one can notice in him.

It was on 3 August 2013 on the occasion of the birth centenary of his father late Sylvester Frank, Prof Edmund began his charitable works. And this project of scholarship distribution, an event for the first time he has made it formal in memory of his mother Late Tressy Frank. The ‘SILTRESS’ Foundation is Prof Edmund Frank’s individual initiative, a one man foundation to help the needy people. As of today, he has and has been helping to educate more than 350 students through scholarships and other financial assistance. He has also built ten houses to the marginalized. And added to all his generosity and community service, he is now providing scholarships to 100 students from different institutions.

The Tressy Frank Annual Scholarship distribution to100 Students was held at Msgr Leslie Shenoy Community Hall of Bendore Church on 5 March 2021 at 6 pm. The chief guest for the occasion was Mrs Romola Pereira-owner of Kirehully estate in Sakleshpur, and with guests of honor, namely- Fr Vincent Monteiro- Parish Priest, Bendore church; Stephen Pinto- President of SACAA, and Vice President of Bendore Parish Council; Mrs Mavis Rodrigues-Secretary of the Council; and Mrs Anita Frank-the Convener of the event.

Following the prayer song invoking God’s blessings by Ms Amanda and Amica Frank, both granddaughters of Mrs Tressy Frank, the programme was inaugurated by lighting of the lamp by the dignitaries. The welcome address was delivered by Mrs Anita Frank , followed by a brief introduction of the event by Prof Edmund Frank. Then came the central part of the function, the distribution of scholarships to 100 students of 12 institutions represented by the management heads-the 12 institutions were : St Sebastian School-Bendore; St Theresa School-Bendore; St Agnes School-Bendoor; Padua College of Commerce & Management; Capitanio P U College; Kanara Catholic Educational Cooperative Society; St Joseph Higher Primary school-Kankanady; Jeevadaan Care Centre-Kinnikambala; Prison Ministry of India-Kolby Home for the children of prison inmates; Jerusalem Divyakarunalaya Ashram for destitute,-Chikmagalur; St Aloysius College-Post Graduate in Business Management; and St Joseph’s Calvary School-Nanthoor.

On behalf of all the recipients of Scholarships, Sr Lourdes B S , the Vice Principal of St Theresa School expressed her words of appreciation and wisdom. In her address to the audience, chief guest Mrs Ramola Pereira said, “Today, 5 March brings back memories very precious to me of my beloved sister-in-law Mrs Tressy Frank. Mrs Tressy and her husband Sylvester Frank were very generous towards the needy in the community. Tressy was a unique person who made everyone feel special. Their generosity qualities are carried forward now by their son, Edmund, who is making an enormous contribution to society. I feel honoured and proud to be here for this occasion and feel proud of my nephew (Edmund) for all the good things he does for the society. May God bless Edmund”.

Stephen Pinto and Fr Vincent Monteiro also spoke and complimented Prof Edmund Frank on his Good Samaritan works. ( listen to Fr Monteiro’s speech on the video below). The vote of thanks was rendered by Prof Edmund Frank, and the programme was compered by Sr. Asha Preeti D’souza U F S, who is an advocate.

In conclusion, in my perspective, according to Mathew 25:35-36, “For I was hungry and you gave me something to eat, I was thirsty and you gave me something to drink, I was a stranger and you invited me in, I needed clothes and you clothed me, I was sick and you looked after me, ….”, we should know that giving is something done voluntarily. Giving should not be done under compulsion, coercion, duress, or conviction. There are some exceptions, of course. When you do give, you are to give what you have chosen in your heart. Those who take pity on those less fortunate than us are true neighbors and caregivers..The joy of being able to bless and give someone you love and care, and to make them smile, is priceless. The satisfaction that comes from making a difference in the lives of others cannot be overstated.

Knowing that you have helped make someone else’s life a little brighter and better is a special feeling, and one that will last with you for a long time. And in our world of plenty we can spread a smile of joy. So if you are looking for a way to enhance your act of sharing and giving experience, try giving back now. Let’s give to the less fortunate, ashrams, non-profit organizations, needy families and children, and others a feeling of hope, and make a difference in their lives. And for that matter, Prof Edmund Frank has been generously contributing and helping the needy for decades, and we should also follow in his footsteps and help the less fortunate.

I end this column with quote from Saint Mother Teresa :

“If you judge people, you have no time to love them. Not all of us can do great things. But we can do small things with great love. If we have no peace, it is because we have forgotten that we belong to each other.The most terrible poverty is loneliness, and the feeling of being unloved. God doesn’t require us to succeed, he only requires that you try. It’s not how much we give but how much love we put into giving. At the end of life we will not be judged by how many diplomas we have received, how much money we have made, how many great things we have done. We will be judged by “I was hungry, and you gave me something to eat, I was naked and you clothed me. I was homeless, and you took me in. I can do things you cannot, you can do things I cannot; together we can do great things. A life not lived for others is not a life. Do not wait for leaders; do it alone, person to person. Yesterday is gone. Tomorrow has not yet come. We have only today. Let us begin.”