Tribals shouldn’t think of themselves as inferior: President Murmu

Panaji: President Droupadi Murmu on Wednesday said that the people of the tribal community should not think themselves as inferior, who “in fact are life giver and conservator of our forest”.

She said this while interacting with the members of tribal communities of Goa at Raj Bhavan.

“Tribal communities should not think themselves as inferior. Tribal communities are life giver and conservator of our forest, water and land,” she added.

The President told the tribal community to come to the mainstream and contribute for the betterment and welfare of the country.

“I am confident that the tribal community in Goa will never fall behind in terms of improving living conditions and bring them into the mainstream of the country,” she said.

Sharing her experience of having her interaction with tribal communities in various states, the President said that she was happy to see that “tribals from Goa are two steps ahead as compared to other states”.

“They are well-educated and are professional doctors, lawyers and are also seen engaged in business activities. Tribals are very different from other communities as they believe in living together in unity. We have to inculcate this value from this community,” she said.

Around four persons from the tribal community spoke on the occasion and brought some issues to her notice.

Goa Governor P. S. Sreedharan Pillai and Chief Minister Pramod Sawant were also present.

