Tribute of Love Joseph Michael Lobo

Even though I walk through the valley of the shadow of death,

I will fear no evil, for you are with me;

your rod and your staff, they comfort me – Psalm 23:4

Joseph Michael Lobo (79), Husband of Late Sylvia Veronica Lobo and Son of Late Julian Faustine Lobo and Late Seraphina Lobo has left for his heavenly abode in the United Kingdom (formerly a resident of Bejai, Mangaluru) leaving behind his grieving family:

Dr Sandra Sunitha Lobo and Leslie B I Farias

Dr Shirley Savitha Lobo and Dr Prem Prakash Moras

Jeevan Julian Lobo and Nisha Lobo

Grandchildren: Kirsten Farias, Oliver Moras, Kathy Farias, Natalie Moras, Nathan Lobo and Joanne Lobo

He was a fighter and leaves the fighting spirit in us!

May his soul rest in peace.

Funeral details will be announced later.

Bereaved Family Members