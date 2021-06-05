Spread the love



















Tribute Paid to Br Simon, Great Preacher & CA with Celebration Titled ‘Simon Lives On’

Bengaluru: A memorial Mass was celebrated to remember Br Simon Albert Rodrigues, a great preacher and a professional Chartered Accountant owning his Firm. He recently passed away due to Covid. He had been preaching the Word of God not only in Bangalore and Karnataka but at various places in the country. Fr Aloysius Santiago, Rector and Parish Priest of Don Bosco Church in Bangalore presided over the Eucharistic celebration. Fr James Sundar who preached the homily concelebrated the Mass at Don Bosco Church here on June 4.

The monthly Memorial Mass celebrating the ‘Life of Br Simon was attended online by hundreds of his well-wishers, admirers, acquaintances, friends and many others. Br Simon used to say in his preaching, “Your earthly balance sheet is of no value, but your heavenly balance sheet is prepared by God Himself.” He was chairman of Bangalore Catholic Charismatic Renewal Services for at least two terms. He was very close to the bishops of Karnataka especially the Archbishop of Bangalore.

Speaking during Mass Fr Santiago said, “Bro. Simon Rodrigues as he fondly loved to be called was nothing less than a Brother to all. Simon who is a legend is no more but he has left us a legacy not of the secular world but in the spiritual realm. We have lost a shepherd but we have his voice of all his talks and videos, his messages, talks which he had a few years ago when he went around India proclaiming the good news and giving Christ. We have lost a good Samaritan, but we have his acts of kindness, virtues and values he has left which we can imbibe. Br Simon was a ‘Good Samaritan’ who left not a stone unturned to help one and all. He was a rare kind of a man.”

Fr Santiago who spoke to Br Simon on the previous day of his demise said he was shocked to hear the news. Now that he is in place, he truly desired, it’s time for us to know this Man a little more and share a piece of his life with everyone whom we come across. On the Occasion of his Monthly Memorial Mass, “we want to keep his Legacy alive through every person he has touched at some part of their life with SimonLivesOn Initiative.

Br Simon who preached a retreat recently at Don Bosco Church is fresh in the minds of people of the parish. The parish priest exhorted all to simply logon to SimonLivesOn.com to be a part of this journey so as to get regular updates of his preachings, to know him a little more for the person he truly was, to get a close look at his love for nature & photography, to contribute by sharing his pics & videos and to *Share your stories of him through videos, write-ups or anything special you want to create for him. He urged all “Let’s together get inspired by the life he led & the stories he left behind in our hearts to carry forward his Legacy of being a Good Samaritan to one & all.

Fr Aloysius Santiago also sharing a story On Joy and Sorrow, quoting Kahlil Gibran (1883-1931) said, your joy is your sorrow unmasked. The deeper that sorrow carves into your being, the more joy you can contain. When you are joyous, look deep into your heart and you shall find it is only that which has given you sorrow that is giving you joy. When you are sorrowful look again in your heart and you shall see that in truth you are weeping for that which has been your delight. Some of you say, “Joy is greater than sorrow,” and others say, “Nay, sorrow is the greater.” But I say unto you, they are inseparable………

Simon lives on is managed by all he truly loved and every person who loves him even more. Together we can definitely keep this Light burning on. Fr Aloysius Santiago said, “I call him a God-man, a good Samaritan, the preacher who was convinced, God-fearing, he spoke what he lived in his life, a brother or friend to lean on, a man for all seasons and reasons, more than a CA he was a friend to all his clients and a spiritual guide to many groups in Bangalore. A man who was always energetic, dynamic and vibrant. He is gone but he always lives in our hearts. All that he requires is our prayers, flowers may wither but our prayers will not wither, they will have a lasting value and will hold him in good stead in eternity.”

Month’s Mind Mass for Mr Simon Rodrigues

Fr James Sunder preaching the homily extended his heartfelt condolences to Fr Aloysius, Mrs Charlotte Rodrigues (Br Simon’s wife), Sharon (daughter), Immanuel (son) and the entire John – Rose Rodrigues family on the great loss of their beloved Mr Simon Rodrigues. He said when he heard the news from Fr Aloysius, it was shocking news and he immediately texted him to express his condolences to the family.

Fr Sundar who is a PhD student stated, “I have seen Mr Simon when I came along with Fr Aloysius for the funeral of Mr Vincent Rodrigues. It is very difficult to accept his loss. Such a loving and God-fearing person…..a very good preacher…very simple and humble in his dealings with others….intelligent and knowledgeable……a lover of nature and photography and we can go on narrating about his characters. May his soul rest in peace.”

Fr Sunder who helps out in the parish said, ‘We are gathered in this holy Eucharist on the month’s mind of Simon’s life in heaven. We are gathered to pray for his soul. In many traditions around the world, the memorial of a loved one does not end after the funeral. While the memorial service is the last chance to say goodbye to the deceased in many cultures and religions, some believe the mourning process lasts for 30-40 days. There is a belief that the soul continues to wander the earth for another 30-40 days after the initial death. While wandering, the soul visits significant places from their life as well as their fresh grave. At the end of the 30-40 days, the soul finally departs from this world.

What does this 40 signify? In the Bible, the number 40 is of great significance. At the time of Noah, the flood lasts 40 days and 40 nights. Moses was on Mt. Sinai for 40 days before he could get the Ten Commandments from Yahweh. Jesus fasted for 40 days after his baptism. After his resurrection, he was with the disciples for 40 days before he could ascend into heaven.

In the tradition, it is believed in Eastern Orthodox religions that the soul completes many obstacles known as the aerial toll houses. The soul passes through the aerial realm, which is home to evil spirits. These spirits attempt to drag the soul into hell, and the soul needs to find the strength to stay with God. This is a judgment of the soul’s sins. At the end of the 40 days, the soul finds its place in the afterlife. Therefore 40 days biblically and traditionally is an opportunity for judgment before God. As we remember the soul of Simon, we pray that his soul may rest in God along with the company of angels and saints in heaven. On this day, along with the Scripture, let us reflect on the eternal life or life in heaven. Our earthly life is like a candle. It starts to burn at a certain period of time and at a particular point it is destined to be blown out or extinguished.

One of the philosophers of the past noticed that “Life is a long line of people, all waiting for death and not knowing who will be the next one in that line.” We learn from the Holy Scripture that life does not end with death and that death is only a transition of a soul into a different state. The Bible tells us that there exists an eternal life with God – in paradise, but there also exists an eternal life without God in hell.

We believe that Simon moved from death to eternal life with God. We can safely say this because he always sincerely believed in Jesus Christ and devoted all his life to Him. He was an active member in the archdiocese of Bangalore, an active member of his own parish, he brought up his children and family to be true Christians and always prayed for them. In short, he died as a faithful Christian. We are all witnessed to that. Our Holy Church teaches us through the words of St. Basil the Great, in the following way: “Whoever here, on earth, gives all his or her time to God, to that person God will later give His blessed eternity.”

Our beloved Simon had given to God himself entirely right to the last gasp. Our Lord is pleased with him who said: “where I am, there will also be my servant.” We believe that the merciful God, our Lord, will grant peaceful rest to the soul of Simon in the abodes of the righteous. He needs our prayers to enter into the eternal abode of God. Let us intensify our prayers for his soul. It is said that the mass is the greatest prayer for the dead. An incident that took place in the life of St. Malachy. He did not get along with his sister, lost contact with her and did not see her anymore before she died. After she died, he heard a voice one night telling him that his sister was hungry; she had not eaten for thirty days. Malachy remembered it was 30 days since he had offered Mass for her. He began to offer Mass for her again, saw her coming up to the door of the church, but she couldn’t enter and was wearing a black garment. He continued to say Mass for her and the next time she was dressed in a lighter garment and the final time he saw her she was dressed entirely in white surrounded by blessed spirits. This incident in the life of St. Malachy shows us the importance of praying for the dead, especially offering masses for their souls.

To the family members of Simon, Fr Sundar said the greatest gift that they could offer for him is praying for his soul and offering Mass for his soul. There is nothing that you could now do that would be more helpful and beneficial to him than praying for him. When we lay a wreath in someone’s honour, the flowers will wither but the prayers we offer for someone will never wither. Prayers will last into eternity as it has lasting value. St. Paul in his letter to the Corinthians says, “For we know that when the tent that we live in on earth is folded up there is a house built by God for us, an everlasting home not made by human hands, in the heavens.” Fr Sundar who belongs to the Salesian Province of Trichy turned the verses of St. Paul into a prayer for Simon with which he concluded his homily.

Obituary & some background of Br Simon

Albert Simon Rodrigues, born on February 18, 1959, to Mr John C Rodrigues and Mrs Rose Elizabeth Lewis at Katapadi, Udupi taluk of the then South Kanara district. He was the 8th child with one younger brother and five elder brothers and two elder sisters.

He did primary and high school education in Kannada medium, at S V S Primary and High School, Katapadi and then did PUC at Poorna Prajna College, Udupi and later did graduation in Business Management with distinction at M G M College, Udupi.

In order to pursue the profession of Chartered Accountant, he joined the prestigious CA firm M/S Picardo & Narkar at Bombay and completed his inter CA in the first attempt, registered good reputation as Article.

Moved to Bangalore in the early eighties, completed his CA and ventured into the profession. The early years were tough as he had no godfathers in Bangalore and Bangalore was a sleeping city then with the least professionalism. Due to his integrity, perseverance and hard work, he established himself as a promising young Chartered Accountant and he never looked back and attained the peak with more than 30 staff. His love for his staff was so much that he had an in-house kitchen in the office with expert cook and provided delicious and healthy food to every staff freely.

He had a high connection with top NGOs and was the auditor for leading NGOs and also was director/ trustee in many reputed Organisations. He was an integral part of World Vision leading international NGO and currently was the Treasurer.

His passion in the profession is to conduct seminars, workshops all over India to educate the NGOs, Religious organisations regarding various financial, taxation and statutory obligations.

Two years back he represented India in the United Nations, great achievements for a boy born and brought up in a village.

His Profession was his mission but the Spreading the Gospel of Christ was his passion. Since 1985, he has dedicated himself to various spiritual activities, preaching, counselling, organising various meetings to bring people together. However, he has never allowed his personal faith and commitment to impose on others. In short, he manifested the nature and glory of Christ in and through his life, and people with various problems approached him for counselling, guidance, which he carried out joyfully and successfully. He never went after positions for he believed in Christ’s words, ‘I have not come to be served but to serve.’ He established many units, movements, setups to spread the Gospel. Hundreds and thousands were blessed through his ministry.

He has a small but affectionate family with his loving wife, Dr Charlotte Rodrigues, Postgraduate in Dentistry, Professor by profession; two caring and loyal children: Sharon who did her post-graduation in English from Oxford University; Immanuel, a very dynamic boy who is doing CA, pursuing his dear Pappa’s profession.

Simon was the darling of the Rodrigues household, very friendly, accessible to his friends, colleagues, staff, and clients. He was highly respected by top Tax Officials, well known for his integrity and uncompromising ethics.

He breathed his last on 5th May 2021 at St Philomena’s Hospital, Bangalore, leaving behind a very rich legacy. Truly he was a Legend and Anointed Accountant who lived life by setting right his secular and spiritual Balance Sheets, well-pleasing to his Heavenly Father who is the Supreme Authority.

Alexander F D Rodrigues, Br Simon’s brother called him ‘Simmi, my brother and friend.’ He said he was blessed with a marvellous gift from my Heavenly Father exactly after one year, eleven months, and twenty days! On Wednesday, 18th February 1959, “I was all excited to see a lovely, cute baby boy, beside my Mai and this child became more a friend to me than a brother. He was none other than Albert Simon Rodrigues. He was popular as Albert in school, as Simon with family and relatives but for me he was Simmi. He was my Pappa’s favourite and I was Mai’s favourite, it’s a divine blessing that both of us grew together with perfect understanding, love and respect for one another. In sixty-two years of our lives, we never fought with each other either physically or verbally. He used to have a comb in his pocket without fail. Style king! His very special “signature smile” I can never forget”.

“Today, I can boldly say that I and Simmi had the best childhood days. We continued the same affection and care for one another as we grew. Today, my loving Simmi has gone ahead of me to his eternal home. I will always celebrate the friendship we enjoyed and cherished for I believe” in the Gospel of John 10.25, “He who believes in Christ, though he may die, he shall live.”

Samuel M Jai Kumar spoke of Br Simon and said, “He was very kind-hearted, having a loving nature and a caring spirit. He lived a life like Jesus, in love and with a forgiving spirit.”

Denis D Silva from Udupi wrote. “He is our neighbour and much younger to me. I heard about him and his preaching in Bangalore. May his soul rest in peace.”

Beena Arul Raj wrote, Br Simon, The man of God, whom I met at meetings. I really admired the way Br had a passion for Christ. His childhood experiences during his preachings were the best. His encounter with Jesus was a great testimony ever. He was a kind-hearted person, humble and down to earth in his approach to anyone who had encountered him.

