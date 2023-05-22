Tributes paid to 2010 Mangaluru air crash victims



Mangaluru: Tributes were paid to the 158 victims of the 2010 air crash in Mangaluru on the 13th anniversary of the tragedy on Monday.

At a function organised by the district administration at the air crash memorial at Kulur in the city, Dakshina Kannada deputy commissioner M R Ravikumar, other officials and relatives of the victims offered floral tributes.

An Air India Express flight from Dubai that landed here on May 22, 2010 at around 6.20 AM had overshot the runway and plunged into a gorge, killing 158 people on board. Only eight persons survived in the crash.

