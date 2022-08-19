TRICOLOUR ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mohotsav’ at St Aloysius High School

Mangaluru: TRICOLOUR, A Confluence of intra-school performances on the occasion of ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mohotsav’, was held at St Aloysius High School with great patriotic fervour and zeal.

The day started with a prayer song led by the school choir. Headmaster Rev. Fr. Gerald Furtado S.J., Assistant Headmaster Lancy D’Souza, Judges Mr Guru Prasad, choreographer, Dream Boys Kavoor and Nevil Veigas, famous as Nellu Permannur, the well-known actor, director, Writer were escorted to the Dias.

Everyone’s hearts moved with the delivery of our Headmaster. We are deeply enriched by his advice. Winning is not important but performing together to show unity is more important. We shall always remember and learn to live in the same unity everywhere we go, he added.

Students exhibited their talents with great pride and joy in the form of skit, dance, mime singing, Art etc. and showed their patriotic spirit. Students were able to work together to achieve greater things. Their hard work, team spirit, unity, cooperation and creativity was really appreciable.

Mrs Felcy Pinto compered the programme. Mrs Linet Mathias welcomed the gathering. Mrs Sunitha Pais expressed words of gratitude.

