Tripartite MoU between Sahyadri, TCE and Illumifin India

– Benefits to the career opportunities in the FinTech sector

Mangaluru: Sahyadri College of Engineering and Management Mangaluru, Technical Career Education Pvt. Ltd. (TCE) and Illumifin India LLP signed a tripartite Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) at Sahyadri College of Engineering and Management. This MoU strives to create a comprehensive training and internship program to train Engineering and MBA graduates in the Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance Sector (BFSI). The signing of the MoU was attended by the Principal of SCEM, Dr Rajesha S, CEO of Technical Career Education Private Ltd., Mr Johnson Tellis and Head of India, Illumifin India LLP, Mr Manoj K P.

The BFSI and FinTech sector is a booming industry and the engineering and management graduates can benefit from the immense opportunities due to the digitization of this sector. This MoU will open doors for the students to career opportunities in the FinTech sector. TCE aims to be a single platform solution for the youth to build careers in new-age technologies and Illumifin, which delivers tech-enabled business processing services and essential software solutions to insurers for tomorrow’s digital future, will collaborate to provide internship opportunities for the students in this field.

Dr Rajesha and Mr Johnson Tellis emphasised the importance of such collaborations and the benefits the students can gain from the industry experts The Karnataka Digital Economy Mission (KDEM) has recognised the growth potential of the FinTech industry and its MoU with the FinTech Industry has enabled many such companies to get a foothold in this region. This internship program is an excellent opportunity for students who are interested in a career in the FinTech sector.