Triple ride tragedy: 23-year-old student dies after speeding bike Crashes into Road Median in Manipal

Udupi: In a tragic incident, a 23-year-old student died and two others were injured after their bike crashed into the road median in Manipal here, on December 16.

The deceased has been identified as Nikhil (23), a native of Shivamogga. He was studying at MIT Manipal.

According to the police, three friends including Nikhil, Nihal and Mahendra G were on their way to Udupi from Kela-Parkala. Nihal was riding the motorbike, and Nikhil and Mahendra were riding the pillion. When the Bike reached Tiger Circle, Nihal accelerated the bike, lost control and crashed into the road divider.

As a result, all three were thrown to the road, and Nikhil died on the spot due to serious head injuries. Nihal and Mahendra were shifted to the hospital.

A Case has been registered at the Manipal Police Station and an investigation is on.