Tripura CM to take part in poll campaign in Bengal

Agartala: Tripura Chief Minister and senior BJP leader Biplab Kumar Deb will attend several election related events and rallies in West Bengal, officials and party sources said on Monday.

An official of the CM’s Secretariat said that Deb during his three-day stay in Bengal would attend several road shows, Rath Yatra and poll related events on Tuesday and Wednesday in the North 24 Parganas district in the election bound state.

Deb, who was President of the Bharatiya Janata Party’s Tripura state committee since January 2015 to January 15 last year until dentist turned politician Manik Saha was elected to the post of state party chief, recently claimed here that Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee led Trinamool Congress government in Bengal would be voted out this time and his party would come to power.

The 49-year-old saffron party leader became the Chief Minister of Tripura on March 9, 2018, after his party, in alliance with the tribal-based party Indigenous People’s Front of Tripura (IPFT), won the Assembly polls ousting the 25-year uninterrupted governance of the Communist Party of India-Marxist led Left Front.