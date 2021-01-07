‘TRIUMPH’ – Where Achievers Are Rewarded, 79 Triumphant Students of SAC Got Scholarships

Spread the love



















‘TRIUMPH’ – Where Achievers Are Rewarded, 79 Triumphant Students of St Aloysius College, Mangaluru Got Scholarships during the programme held on Thursday, 7 January 2021 at LCRI Hall of the College

Mangaluru : All these 79 achievers in academics have burnt the midnight oil, and who got percentage in examinations above 94%, and as an acknowledgement of their hard work St Aloysius College (Autonomous), Mangaluru as a kind gesture presented them with scholarship cheques and Merit of Excellence Certificates, during a programme named ‘TRIUMPH’- Where Achievers Are Rewarded’ held at LCRI Hall of the College, on Thursday, 7 January 2021 at 3 pm. This kind gesture from the College to its Shining Students in academics brought smiles and joy while they were receiving the scholarships. Strong scholars, high scores, and great schools: academic achievement is the passion of a smart student , and at St Aloysius College, their mission is to give students the tools to thrive in college, to conquer exams and to love learning every day of their lives.

The Academic achievements of these 79 students who have excelled in their examinations with high percentage of marks shows the extent to which these students have attained their short or long-term educational goals. Academic achievement is commonly measured through examinations or continuous assessments but there is no general agreement on how it is best evaluated or which aspects are most important—procedural knowledge such as skills or declarative knowledge such as facts- and no doubt, these 79 academic achievers are the perfect examples, and Rector of St Aloysius Institutions Fr Melwin Pinto SJ referred them as “TRIUMPHANT STUDENTS”!

The progarmme began with a prayer song rendered by the college choir of trios namely Ms Leona A D’souza, Ms Bindu Cutinha and Roopith P D’souza, following which the welcome address was delivered by Ms Caroleena Janefer- the Convener of the programme and Assistant Professor in dept of Commerce. The dignitaries seated on the dais for the programme were chief guest was Edmund Frank- Dean of Post Graduate Diploma in Business Management, St Aloysius College, Mangaluru, Fr Melwin Pinto SJ- Rector, St Aloysius Institutions, Mangaluru, Fr Praveen Martis SJ- Principal of St Aloysius College, Ms Caroleena Janefer and Alwyn Stephen Misquith (Assistant Professor, Dept of Economics)- both Coordinators of the programme. Following the presentation of Scholarships and Merit Certificates of Excellence to the 79 achievers, with their names read by Ms Pooja, Assistant Professor from Dept of Commerce, the chief guest addressed the audience.

EDMUND FRANK- A BIG ACHIEVER IN ACADEMICS AND A PROUD ALUMNI OF ST ALOYSIUS INSTITUTIONS



Edmund Frank – Dean, of PGDBM at St Aloysius College, Mangaluru is Member of the Governing council of the Jesuit Alumni Association of India (JAAI) and the Chief Editor of the JAAI Newsletter; he was Was the only person to represent the alumni of all Jesuit institutions in Karnataka at the Five days World Union of Jesuit Alumni Congress held at the John Carol University in Ohio USA in 2017 and has written a book on his experiences in this Conference. Joined St Aloysius College in 1996 after 23 years Industry experience in Mumbai, Japan and the Middle East

Edmund Frank has played a major role in setting up 3 Educational Institutions including St Joseph Engineering College, Vamanjoor, Mangaluru , and has helped set up four Senior Citizens Welfare Associations in Mangaluru; he as written 8 books of which 4 are on Business and Industry Management and Entrepreneurship; he is helping over 250 School and College students in the payment of their fees

Edmund Frank has helped ten needy families to build houses two of which were built and gifted during the lockdown period; Has helped solve the water shortage problem during the summer months in the villages in Bolanthoor near Kalladka by training the villagers in rain water harvesting. He was conferred with the Agriculturist of the year Award for 2013-2014 by the Catholic Chamber of Commerce and Industry for contributions in scientific farming and developing bio manures, bio pesticides and innovations in banana cultivation in his “Agritech Farm in Bolanthoor.

Edmund Frank is an active member of the Prison Ministry India and a counselor for Prison inmates at the Mangalore District Prison. Has helped in the release and rehabilitation of many innocent prisoners. Has helped strengthen the Jail infrastructure and built a facility to provide shelter for visitors at the main entrance to the Prison. He was honoured with an Award by the Management of Jeevadaan, a HIV+ (positive) Rehabilitation Center for girls and women in Gurpur on 29 October 2019 for the assistance rendered to the inmates.

In his speech, chief guest Edmund Frank said, “It’s really nice to see the smiles on the faces of these achievers who deserve the scholarship for their hard work and determination. Your achievement is also due to the efforts put in by your teachers in giving you the best education for which you should be grateful. And when you go out of this college and get into a good post,think of your Alma mater for making you what you are. But remember you need to go with the flow, always try to overcome hurdles or problems that come your way, and success will prevail. Remember opportunities don’t happen, you need to generate them. You have to go forward and grab success”.

Edmund Frank further said “I have studied at this institution right from 1 st standard till my graduation in 1971. I feel proud to say that the first two Kannada class batches of Mangalore University took birth at St Aloysius College in 1969, and the one of the registrar of that University was (late) Chikkappa Rai, from the department of Botany those years, and I completed my graduation under MU in 1971. So all of you have picked the best college to pursue your education, and also know that wherever you go you may face hurdles, struggles or challenges, but try to overcome them and attain success. And when you become a successful entrepreneur,doctor,engineer, researcher, scientist etc make sure you remember you remember this college. Be proud as an Aloysian, and there is a saying, “An Aloysian Is Always an Aloysian! ” .

Also speaking on the occasion, Principal Fr Praveen Martis SJ said, “I am happy to see you all after months being hooked on to online classes, and now taking your classes offline. Today you are all celebrating your triumph and you are Ambassadors of the College. Once you complete your college make the right decision and make your dreams come true. Be your own boss rather than work under someone. Never worry about your background, always look for a better future, and try to become a good entrepreneur, researcher, engineer, doctor etc. Always remember the three E’s- ENGAGE, EXPLORE and EVOLVE”.

In his presidential address, Rector Fr Melwin Pinto SJ said, “If someone asks you the secret of your success, your answer will definitely be HARD WORK- and it’s true today when you are the Triumphant Students with excellent percentages of marks in your academics. You need to come up on your own, and not to be too much pampered by your parents. Unleash all your talents learned from this institution, and be a role model to others when you reach greater professional posts. Always do something for a purpose, and not like doing research for research purposes. Have a larger vision and invent or create something new and unique. Think of something that would benefit or help others. Our today’s chief guest is a perfect example and an inspiration for youth and students. Also while you are good at academics also have a good heart. Be generous and help others who need help. Be restless to do more , just like us Jesuits who believe in “Magis “, a Latin word that means “more” or “greater”. Magis refers to the philosophy of doing more for Christ, and therefore doing more for others. It is an expression of an aspiration and inspiration. Wish you all success in your academics at St Aloysius College”.

The vote of thanks was proposed by Alwyn Misquith, and the programme was meticulously and professionally compered by Ms Renita Aranha Assistant Professor in Dept of Commerce. After the programme Team Mangalorean interacted with few of the “Triumphant students”- Ms Gianna Fernandes with 96.5 % doing her 1st B Com ACCA said that after my PUC at St Aloysius, I didn’t wanted to pursue my further education anywhere else because I have full faith on the teaching faculties of st Aloysius College who put in their best efforts to see that their students excel well in their academics.

Adidthya D R with 94.2 % in PUC exams at Kendriya Vidyalaya in Malapuram, Kerala doing his 1st B Com Professional CA said that after he heard good things about St Aloysius College from his PUC teachers, he urged his parents to seek admission for future studies at St Aloysius College, with belief that best education is always given at St Aloysius, and feels proud to be the student at this prestigious 141 years old institution. Clarence Adrian Mascarenhas with 95% marks in PU exams from St Aloysius PU College now doing his 1st B Com ACCA said that he always wanted to complete his graduation at St Aloysius College because of the reputation and college brand worldwide, and will always feel proud to say that “I was a student of st Aloysius College and proudly addressed as an Aloysian.

Ms Nuha with 95.5% in PUC exams studied at Yenepoya PU College,now pursuing her 1st Biotech studies said “I feel proud to be a student of this prestigious college, and I always wanted to join here after hearing lots of good things about this college, while doing my PUC. Joining St Aloysius College a few days ago, I am happy to say that the teachers and management are extremely nice and helpful, the mode of teaching is excellent- and feel proud that I made the right choice to join St Aloysius College”.