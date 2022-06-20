Trivia Veigas Wins Silver Medal in State Ranking Badminton Tournament

Mangaluru: Mangalorean Ms Trivia Veigas has made the city proud as she won a silver medal along with Pratiksha Raj from Bengaluru at the Yonex Sunrise Assocham Karnataka state ranking Badminton tournament in the under 19 girls doubles category. The tournament was held from June 9 to 13 at Level up sports Bengaluru.

Trivia (16) is the daughter of Rajesh and Sandra Veigas residing at Paldane in Mangaluru and is currently studying Science at Presidency Pre-University College, Kelarai. She has been consistently training hard for 8 long years and has put her best efforts at the sport winning several district and state-level tournaments. She has inspired many young children to take up the sport in the course of her playing Badminton.

Currently, she is training under the coaches, Shreyas of SBA badminton academy and Vivek John.