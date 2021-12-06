Trolls galore after Guruvayoor temple deity gets new Mahindra Thar



Thiruvananthapuram: Trolls have been coming thick and fast ever since leading auto major Mahindra Group gifted a brand new SUV limited edition of its latest variant of Thar-a 4 wheel drive as a gift to the famed Guruvayur Sree Krishna temple at Thrissur in Kerala.

Trolls like its mileage and the use of the vehicle for Lord Guruvayoorappan and not to mention the price of fuel have all taken centrestage.

The brand new red colour Thar was handed over to the management of the temple by top officials of the temple.

K.V. Mohandas, Chairman of the Guruvayoor Devaswom Board, on Monday morning had a hearty smile when asked about the trolls.

“What can I say about it,” asked Mohandas, adding that, “This has been a practice by some car manufacturers when they bring out new models. This brand new vehicle will now become part of the vehicles owned by the Board and will be used for our needs.”

Incidentally, in the past celebrities have handed over gifts to the deity which includes expensive gold, diamonds, etc. Few years ago, a baby tusker was handed over to the temple by former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister J.Jayalalithaa.