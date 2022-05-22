Truck accident in Andhra offers tipplers rare chance!



Amaravati: Tipplers vie with each other to grab beer bottles spilled on the road after a truck carrying beer overturned in Andhra Pradesh’s Prakasam district on Sunday.

The incident took place in Mulaguntapadu in Singarayakonda mandal of the district. The truck laden with beer bottles was on its way from Srikakulam district to Madanapalle in Chittoor district.

The truck overturned when the driver apparently lost control over the vehicle. Beer bottles spilled on the road, leading to a traffic jam.

Police rushed to the spot and deployed an earthmover to clear the road. As the news reached them, tipplers rushed there. They were seen grabbing the bottles from the earthmover even as the driver warned them about the danger of being hit by the vehicle.