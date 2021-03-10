Spread the love



















Truck Bearing Reg KA19 B 7955 Dumping Huge Load of Waste into Ullal Sea goes Viral

Mangaluru : Added to the filth created by the public with all kinds of waste, we now also have trucks dumping construction debris, etc either by the roadside, riverside or wherever they find a suitable empty place. While volunteers of APD Foundation, Hasiru Dala and many other organizations are doing a mega clean up near the Nethravati Bridge every Sunday morning, and on the other hand we have ignorant people in construction or building businesses finding an easy way to dump their debris either in the river or sea.



Here is a recent example, which took place on Tuesday, 9 March during afternoon time, where a truck bearing Registration no KA 19 B 7955 was caught on smartphone where the crew in the truck were seen throwing all kinds of waste into the sea under the Ullal municipality limits. Few students who were on a visit near the Ullal sea captured the act on their mobile phone and made it viral on social media. After coming to know about this incident, the Ullal Municipal Commissioner has issued a letter to Kankanady Police/Nagori to seize the truck immediately.

Residents in the area say that usually, many such trucks come late at night, to avoid getting caught when they dump waste. Every day a queue of trucks are seen near the sea side waiting to dump garbage without any regard for the environment or the law. Even more alarmingly, the illegal activity is being done hand-in-hand with the police and other concerned authorities, it is said. The act is in brazen violation of all the rules. More details will be updated soon.

It should be noted that on 22 October 2020, MCC Officials caught a Truck Driver of the truck bearing registration No KA 19 AR 0064 Dumping Waste by Kulur Riverside was seized and owner fined fined Rs 5000 only since the quantity of the waste was small, if not would have been slapped with a Rs 25K fine. Apart from construction debris, there is also other waste dumped by this riverside of Phalguni River, off Kulur Bridge near Bangra Kulur, in the outskirts of the City.