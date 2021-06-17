Spread the love



















Truck Carrying Polythene Products Overturns near Kembar Bus Shelter-Maroli

Truck Carrying Polythene (High Density Polythene (HDL) and Low Density Polythene -LDL) Products Overturns near Kembar Bus Shelter-Maroli on National Highway 75-Maroli Padil Road

Mangaluru : Not long ago, Team Mangalorean had published a report (Even After Few Accidents, NHAI Officials Negligent of a Steep Turn on Maroli- Padil Road) about one of the busiest roads in the City, where traffic in large numbers including oil tankers, trucks among other light and heavy vehicles use this Maroli-Padil road, which has a couple of death traps which has gone unattended and turned a blind eye against them by the NHAI authorities. The officials of National Highways Authority of India have not been able to find a concrete solution to an unscientific turn near Padil (Kembar Padil Cross), which continues to be a death trap for motorists. The steep curve on both sides witnesses at least one small/major accident every week, according to locals.

Even after a few accidents, NHAI Officials are still negligent of this Steep Turn on Maroli-Padil Road, which is a death trap for motorists, having caused a few accidents and deaths in recent times. On 6 December 2020, a young biker Manvith, 22 ,resident of Neermarga died after he lost control over his vehicle and rammed into the road median and crashed under a container lorry. The next day, another road user’s bike skidded and he had received minor injuries on the face. Seven years ago, two persons on a bike who were rushing to the railway station were crushed under a vehicle that supplies midday meals.

(19-year-old Bike Rider Hits Divider, Falls on Road, Gets Crushed under Moving Truck in Padil )

And on 27 May 2021, a truck hauling coal overturned on National Highway 75 -Maroli at the same spot of the above accidents , due to brake failure as per the driver. Miraculously, the driver Pramod, aged 26, and cleaner Ramesh (30), both of them from Mandya escaped unhurt. As per the driver, when the truck was moving down the slope near the steep curve, the brakes failed, which resulted in the truck to run over the road median and overturn. Luckily being a lockdown there were no vehicles moving on the other side of the road median, if not it would have been much worse. It may be recalled, a similar incident took place in the month of March 2021 when a truck transporting imported coal toppled near Maroli after the driver lost control over it.

And one more accident on this DANGEROUS stretch of National Highway 75-Maroli took place around 9 pm on Thursday, 17 June, where a semi-truck with Andhra Pradesh registration, hauling polythene products overturned while the driver made a sharp turn on that curvy road, Luckily both the driver and cleaner escaped unhurt. But the truck was totally damaged due to the impact. A nearby resident speaking to Team Mangalorean said, “Accidents both minor/major on this NH, especially at curves, are common every now and then. Over the years, we have seen many accidents which involve death, severe/minor injury and vehicle damage after it topples. The reason is that speeding motorists especially new to the route fail to judge the steep bends and result in accidents. I have witnessed several incidents in the past one decade and many times my family has hospitalised or given primary treatment to victims. I wish that the least NHAI can do is install warning signs on both sides. Unfortunately nothing has been done, and we keep witnessing these kind of mishaps every now and then”.

Brake Failed Coal Truck Runs Over Rd Divider & Overturns at a Dangerous Curve in Maroli

Even though people’s representatives have been demanding NHAI to make some changes but it hasn’t materialised till date. Maroli area corporator Roopashree who was at the accident scene on 27 May when the coal truck had overturned speaking to Team Mangalorean said that this time she would pressurize MP Nalin Kumar Kateel, Minister Kota Srinivas Poojary, MLA Vedavyas Kamath and top NHAI officials to find out a solution to rectify this issue. Hoping that after this accident it will awaken the concerned authorities of NHAI, and quickly come up with preventive measures in order to save lives of the motorists wading through this stretch of Maroli-Padil road. But all in vain, no action has been taken, and accidents keep happening, just like the one happened tonight.

