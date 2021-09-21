Spread the love



















Truck collides with train outside Bengaluru, no casualties

Bengaluru: In a potential major tragedy, a truck collided with a passenger train while crossing railway tracks on the outskirts of Bengaluru on Monday night but no deaths or injuries were reported, officials said.

The incident occurred near Avalahalli village near Anekal town between Karmelaram and Hilalige railway stations as the Mysore-Mayiladuthurai Express Train was passing.

While the train engine was completely damaged and the truck broke into three pieces, the train, which had over 1,000 people on board, thankfully did not derail.

The incident took place at about 9 p.m. as the truck driver unknowingly took his vehicle on a prohibited road and did not see the coming train, leading to the collision,

Byappanahalli railway police rushed to the spot, and amid incessant rains and pitch darkness, the repair work was undertaken.

Divisional Railway Manager Shyam Singh said that there was no derailment of the train and also there were no casualties or cases of injuries.

Like this: Like Loading...