Truck Crashes into Bike, Killing Rider on Spot at Yekkur

Mangaluru: In a tragic incident a 59-year-old rider was killed after his two-wheeler was hit by a truck on NH 66 at Yekkur here on April 9.

The deceased has been identified as Ravi Kumar (59) from Kaneerthota, Kolya.

According to sources, on April 9 morning, Ravi Kumar was on his way to Mangaluru from Kolya on his motorbike. At Yekkur, a truck hit Ravi Kumar’s motorbike from behind. Ravi Kumar was thrown to the road and died on the spot.

The South Traffic police have seized the truck. Ravi Kumar was an artist, he was running a Grocery near Mukambika Temple, Kolya.