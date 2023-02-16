Spread the love
Truck driver killed in Jammu-Srinagar highway accident
A truck driver was killed on Thursday when a truck rolled down into a gorge on the Jammu-Srinagar highway.
Jammu: A truck driver was killed on Thursday when a truck rolled down into a gorge on the Jammu-Srinagar highway.
Officials said that a truck went out of the driver’s control in Panthyal area of Ramban district and fell into a gorge.
“Driver of the truck identified as Shamsher Singh of Tarantaran Punjab died on the spot”, officials said.
Spread the love