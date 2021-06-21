Spread the love



















Truck Falls into Sea at NMPT, Driver Dies, another Missing

Mangaluru: A truck belonging to Delta Company bearing registration number KA 22 C 8257 fell into the sea near berth no 14 west on June 20 night at 11:00 pm, killing the driver with another person missing.



Bhimappa

At the time of the incident Driver Rajesh (26) and another person, Bhimappa (22) from Chettinad Company were in the truck. The truck was empty and had come to load iron ore from the ship “Vinalines Sunrise”. A tug boat that was passing by near the incident spot witnessed the incident and informed VTMS and the information was passed on to the CISF control room.

The CISF QRT and CISF patrolling boat Immediately reached the spot and with the help of the tug boat started the search and rescue operations. Around 11:50 pm Rajesh was found by CISF marine duty personnel and was immediately rushed to AJ hospital, where the doctors declared him brought dead.

Later it was confirmed that Rajesh was the driver of that truck, helper Bhimappa is still missing. The search operation is on to find Bhimappa.

Like this: Like Loading...