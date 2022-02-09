Truck Hauling Coal Topples near the Dangerous Curve in Maroli-Padil- Traffic Affected

Mangaluru: Not long ago, Team Mangalorean had published a report ( Even After Few Accidents, NHAI Officials Negligent of a Steep Turn on Maroli- Padil Road ) about one of the busiest roads in the City, where traffic in large numbers including oil tankers, trucks among other light and heavy vehicles use this Maroli-Padil road, which has a couple of death traps which has gone unattended and turned a blind eye against them by the NHAI authorities.

The officials of National Highways Authority of India have not been able to find a concrete solution to an unscientific turn near Padil (Kembar Padil Cross), which continues to be a death trap for motorists. The steep curve on both sides witnesses at least one small/major accident every week, according to locals.

On 27 May 2021, a truck also carrying coal toppled after its brake failed, and it was a mess, with traffic blocked for hours .

( Ref: Brake Failed Coal Truck Runs Over Rd Divider & Overturns at a Dangerous Curve in Maroli .

Even after a few accidents, NHAI Officials are still negligent of this Steep Turn on Maroli- Padil Road, which is a death trap for motorists, having caused few accidents and deaths in recent times. On 6 December 2020, a young biker Manvith, 22 ,resident of Neermarga died after he lost control over his vehicle and rammed into a road median and crashed under a container lorry. The next day, another road user’s bike skidded and he had received minor injuries on face. Seven years ago, two persons on a bike who were rushing to the railway station were crushed under a vehicle that supplies midday meals.

( 19-year-old Bike Rider Hits Divider, Falls on Road, Gets Crushed under Moving Truck in Padil )

And today early morning, 9 February 2022 a truck hauling coal overturned on National Highway 75 -Maroli at the same spot of the above accidents. Since the truck toppled, the coal scattered all over the road, resulting in affecting the traffic for hours. Presently rescue operation is on, using JCB machinery to clear the debris off the road. It is learnt that it took a long time to bring the driver out of the truck safely, since his leg had got stuck in the vehicle. Since it was early in the morning, and not much traffic was moving, it helped out a bit in the rescue operation. It may be recalled, a similar incident took place in the month of March 2021 when a truck transporting imported coal toppled near Maroli after the driver lost control over it. Police from Mangaluru Kadri East police station and Mangaluru South Nagori police were at the accident spot controlling the vehicular movement.

A Blind Spot! Many accidents have taken place at this dangerous steep curve

“Accidents both minor/major at this curve is an everyday thing for us. Over the years, we have seen many accidents which involve death, severe/minor injury and vehicle damage after it topples. The reason is that speeding motorists especially new to the route fail to judge steep bends and result in accidents,” explains a resident who lives on that stretch of the road, and who has witnessed several incidents in the past one decade and lives a few metres away from the spot. It looks like the NHAI officials are not concerned about motorists’ lives, but are only greedy with the tax money paid by motorists.

Few other residents in that area said that two shop-keepers ( Auto Mac- a auto mechanic shop, and Pompei Enterprises dealers in float glasses etc) who are situated close to the spot are influencing officials not to take up any road widening where they will lose their shops. And due to this blind spot there have been many accidents in the past. Hoping that after this accident it will awaken the concerned authorities of NHAI, and quickly come up with preventive measures in order to save lives of the motorists wading through this stretch of Maroli-Padil road.