Truck that Dumped Waste in Ullal Sea Seized-Owner Could be Fined Rs 1 lakh by UMC

Truck that Dumped Waste in Ullal Sea Seized-Owner Could be Fined Rs 1 lakh by Ullal Municipality Commissioner

Mangaluru: As per the request made by the Ullal Municipality Commissioner to the Police about the truck which had dumped a huge load of waste into the sea under Ullal limits, the police have now seized the truck and handed over it to the Ullal Municipality on 11 March 2021.

It should be noted that on 9 March during afternoon time, where a truck bearing Registration no KA 19 B 7955 was caught on smartphone where the crew in the truck were seen throwing all kinds of waste into the sea under the Ullal municipality limits. Few students who were on a visit near the Ullal sea captured the act on their mobile phone and made it viral on social media. After coming to know about this incident, the Ullal Municipal Commissioner has issued a letter to the police to seize the truck immediately.

L-R : Truck Driver-Abdul Khader, Shajith, Senior Health Inspector of Ullal Municipal Council and PSI of Ullal Police Station

As per DCP (Law & Order) Hariram Shankar’s communication to the media, it is stated that the Ullal police acting accordingly, have confiscated the truck and handed it over to Ullal City Municipality. The registered owner of the vehicle is G Usman of Ullaibettu, and driven by Abdul Khader also of Ullaibettu-Gurupura. . The truck was seized and handed over to Shajith, Senior Health Inspector of Ullal Municipal Council. It is learnt that the Ullal City municipality has the power to slap a fine of Rs One lakh on the owner of the truck for dumping the waste.

Added to the filth created by the public with all kinds of waste, it is sad to note that we now also have trucks dumping construction debris, etc either by the roadside, riverside or wherever they find a suitable empty place. While volunteers of APD Foundation, Hasiru Dala and many other organizations are doing a mega clean up near the Nethravati Bridge every Sunday morning, and on the other hand we have ignorant people in construction or building businesses finding an easy way to dump their debris either in the river or sea.

Residents in the area say that usually, many such trucks come late at night, to avoid getting caught when they dump waste. Every day a queue of trucks are seen near the sea side waiting to dump garbage without any regard for the environment or the law. Even more alarmingly, the illegal activity is being done hand-in-hand with the police and other concerned authorities, it is said. The act is in brazen violation of all the rules.



