Spread the love



















Trudeau urges Canadians to help each other to fight Covid-19



Ottawa: Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau called on Canadians to help each other to fight the rampaging Covid-19 pandemic.

In his annual Christmas message on Thursday, Trudeau said this Christmas holiday season is unique in Canadian history and many across the country would be having a very different experience than in past years, with fewer family gatherings and visits with friends, Xinhua news agency reported.

“This Christmas is different,” Trudeau said. “This isn’t the holiday season we wanted, I know.”

Trudeau called on Canadians to stick by each other during a difficult time and continue to show love and compassion to one another. “We can and should give thanks for everything that unites us.”

“We can all agree that 2020 has been a tough year, but through it, we’ve seen Canadians meet these challenging times with generosity, kindness and hope,” he said.

The prime minister added that Canadians must continue to support one another as their fight against Covid-19 continues into 2021. “Today and into the new year, let’s continue to stand together, but support folks in need in our communities and let’s reach out to our friends and neighbours who may be having a tough time.”

As of Thursday noon, Canada reported a total of 534,259 cases of Covid-19 and 14,691 deaths, according to CTV.