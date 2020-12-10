Spread the love



















Trump intervenes in election lawsuit



Washington: US President Donald Trump, who is still seeking to overturn the results of the November 3 election, moved to intervene in a lawsuit against the outcome that projected his Democratic rival Joe Biden as the winner.

The President’s attorney filed the motion with the Supreme Court on Wednesday after the Attorney General of Texas alleged that new voting processes in several states skewed the election result, reports Xinhua news agencys.

The move came as all 50 states and Washington, D.C. have reportedly certified their election results.

Biden is projected to win 306 electoral votes, while Trump will take 232.

To clinch the White House, a candidate needs at least 270 electoral votes of the 538 in total.

This year, electors are scheduled to meet on Decmber 14 to cast their votes, which will be counted and finalised by Congress weeks later.

Trump has refused to concede, but dozens of lawsuits challenging the results have been dismissed at the state and federal levels across the country since the November election.